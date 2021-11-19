Beyond seeing the calories burned after training or snacking with our partner about who has taken the most steps, smart watches and bracelets can save lives thanks to the exhaustive control they make of the heartbeat.

The first results of a massive study have been revealed in which a new algorithm designed to detect irregular heart rhythms from data from smartwatches and fitness bracelets has been tested.

The study, which involved nearly half a million subjects, successfully detected undiagnosed atrial fibrillation in 98% of cases. And this, dear readers, is very promising.

Irregular intervals between heartbeats, known as atrial fibrillation, can be an early sign of cardiovascular disease.

And although severe episodes of atrial fibrillation can manifest with symptoms similar to those of a heart attack, which draws a lot of attention and usually ends with the subject going to the doctor to find out what is wrong, shorter episodes can be asymptomatic and, in the long run, more dangerous.

To see if this heart problem could be detected with smartwatches and smartbands, researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recruited about 455,000 volunteers that they did use such wearables in their day to day life.

In the study, when possible atrial fibrillation was detected, the subject had a telehealth consultation with a doctor and then received an electrocardiogram (ECG) patch to wear for a week along with the fitness tracker.

In the following week, the new algorithm detected 98% of the episodes of atrial fibrillation collected by the ECG patch.

The researchers say that heart monitoring software would be even more effective if used at night. Since when we sleep we can better track irregular heart rhythms (That is why there are no frights nor do we climb stairs).

Finally, Fitbit is working with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to obtain authorization to allow the widespread deployment of this algorithm. Without a doubt, Fitbit is focusing on health more than ever since Google bought it.