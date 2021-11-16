Despite the criticism that Eugenio Derbez’s famous reality show “LOL: Last One Laughing” has received over two seasons released on Amazon Prime, the show has been highly applauded.

It was in 2018 when the famous Hollywood actor opted for one of the most ambitious projects he has ever worked on, and what better way to do it with Amazon Prime.

Related news

“LOL: Last One Laughing” is a reality show where 10 Mexican comedians compete to win a bag of one million pesos, and over two seasons the best of laughter have paraded.

It should be noted that this Mexican adaptation is from the Amazon Original series in Japan, “HITOSHI MATSUMOTO Presents Documentary”, produced by and starring comedian Hitoshi Matsumoto.

Famous people like Mauricio Barrientos “El diablito”, Carlos “El Capi” Pérez, Alex Fernández, Daniel Sosa, Ricardo O’Farrill, Carlos Ballarta, “Escorpion Dorado”, “La chupitos” and “Excelsa”, have been some of the stars who have paraded through the house of “LOL”.

In the first season, the youtuber, Alex Montiel, better known as the “Golden Scorpion”, was crowned champion, this after beating the 35-year-old standupero, Alex Fernández.

But the revenge would come later, because in the second season he was able to return and win 500 thousand pesos because he shared the first place with Ricardo O’Farrill.

But now, the release date of the new installment of the controversial reality has finally been revealed, as it has been through the official social networks of the program, such as those of Eugenio Derbez, where the new participants have been revealed.

New generation of LOL

So far, the entry of five comedy stars in Mexico has been confirmed, who have a long history on Comedy Central forums as well as on different digital platforms.

The first of them is the standupero, Mau Nieto who dabbled in comedy while still a child, but it was until 2012 when he managed to get on stage in a professional way.

His fame came in January 2018 with his debut on Netflix thanks to his first special called “Living Sobrio … from the bar”, he is also one of the stars of Comedy Central, and the success of his YouTube show, “The Bottle”,

The controversial comedian arrives to be crowned the winner of LOL. Photo: IG / lolmx_oficial

Another of the new members is Gaby Navarro, who has become popular for publishing parodies of controversial topics, viral stories and characters that became a meme, just as she did when she characterized herself as Bárbara de Regil in her famous photo of whole wheat bread.

The stand-out and influencer promises great surprises. Photo: IG / lolmx_oficial

The new generation sounds very promising, and could not miss the standupro, Hugo “El Cojo Feliz”, who has become one of the benchmarks of comedy in Mexico who has based his career on his greatest achievement in life, which was to overcome the Cancer.

The comedian has taken the worst of his life to make thousands laugh. Photo: IG / lolmx_oficial

And it is that each of his routines is based on doing a bit of comedy in what happened to him, and therefore he has become one of the favorites of this new season.

But without a doubt, one of the most anticipated is the host of the “La Cotorisa” podcast, Ricardo Pérez, who has based his fame alongside his friend Slobotzky, who entered the second season of LOL.

The success of the Podcast on YouTube places him as one of the strongest new members of the third season, as he bases his humor on the most controversial topics.

Ricardo is one of the favorites this season. Photo: IG / lolmx_oficial

And the last one that has been revealed is the comedian of the Comedy Central program, “La Bea”, a young woman who found in comedy the power to overcome a very personal moment that she lived in her adolescence: sexual harassment.

Tania González has gradually made a name for herself in comedy in Mexico and is one of the favorites for this new season of LOL.

The Comedy Central star has been placed as one of the most anticipated. Photo: IG / lolmx_oficial

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE