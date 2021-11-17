The sectors in which the highest wage increases have been negotiated by agreement are those in which employment evolves the best

ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Updated on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 – 02:20

The workers of the construction, those dedicated to information and communication, the farmers and the teachers are the ones who have negotiated a higher salary increase in agreement so far in 2021 and, therefore, those who least are suffering the loss of purchasing power derived from inflation.

According to the Statistics of Collective Labor Agreements, with data up to October 31, from the Ministry of Labor, they have been registered in the first ten months of the year. 2,603 ​​collective agreements than 664,901 companies and that cover 6.5 million workers. On average, for all of them, a salary increase of 1.55%.

However, salary increases vary depending on the professional activity, hence, although the inflation it has followed an upward trend and at the end of October the CPI rises 5.4% year-on-year, not all professionals have suffered the same reduction in purchasing power.

The conventions of the information and communications, to which many telecommunications companies subscribe, are those that have agreed a higher salary increase, 3.32%; followed by those of the construction, with a revaluation of 2.39%. Salaries in agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing also rose more than the average (+ 2.04%) and wages in the education sector (+ 1.95%).

These increases include both those agreed in company agreements (which on average are 1.09%) as in agreements with a scope higher than the company (1.59%).

scar Maple, Director of Economics and Statistics of the Bank of Spain, explains that the most pronounced increases have occurred “in the branches of activity with better evolution of employment until October”.

Salary variations by sectors

On the opposite side of the table are the sectors whose agreements have agreed on a wage freeze, Like the ones of Real estate activities, or those with very modest salary variations: + 0.65% in financial and insurance activities, + 0.73% in Public Administration and defense and compulsory Social Security, or + 0.99% in activities of households as employers of domestic staff, and as producers of goods and services for their own use.

The average rise, 1.55%, is still far from what prices are rising, although there is already some acceleration in prices. new signature agreements, which collected increases of 1.7%.

Positive to avoid second round effects

Keep in mind, however, that these increases only affect the 6.5 million workers that are protected by agreements, of the total 16.9 million wage earners in Spain, according to the Active Population Survey for the third quarter.

Not included in this total are autonomous -which do not have a salary as such- nor do the public sector employees, to which the Government has guaranteed a salary increase equivalent to the CPI forecast for 2022, of around 2%.

Of the workers protected by the agreement, only 16.7% (1.08 million) have salary safeguard clauseIn other words, they are assured by agreement that their salary will rise according to the CPI, as does the salary of civil servants or pensions.

The proportion has been declining substantially in recent years. On 2005, in Spain, 71.9% of workers were protected by this type of clause, but the percentage has been progressively decreasing, especially since 2008.

This trend, which the unions consider negative for the protection of workers, is positive from the macroeconomic point of view since, now that inflation has run out of control, it can serve to dampen contagion to wages, and consequently, the dreaded second round effects.

“The reduced proportion of safeguard clauses mitigates the risk of second-round effects. An eventual generalized acceleration of wages driven by current levels of inflation it won’t be immediate“, points out, in this sense, the Bank of Spain.

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), this week also launched a message of calm in this regard, since there are no signs that the rise in prices has been transferred to wages for now.

Lagarde also celebrated that in almost the entire Eurozone, with the exception of Belgium and Luxembourg, there is no automatic indexing of wages to the CPI.

