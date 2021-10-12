10/11/2021 at 8:35 PM CEST

The Brazilian Corinthians asked its fans on Monday to respect the anticovid measures during the celebration of the matches that they play at home to avoid a possible sanction by the local authorities. “We ask our fans for attention and intense collaboration” to comply with health protocols, after receiving a warning from the Secretary of Health of the state of Sao Paulo, the team said in a note.

The notification was motivated by the fact that “some sectors of the fans” did not respect the “need for social distancing” in the match against Bahia last Tuesday, which resulted in a 3-1 victory for the São Paulo team.

That match, corresponding to the twenty-fourth day of the Brazilian Championship, It was the first with an audience at the Neo Química Arena stadium in Sao Paulo since March 2020, when the presence of the public was vetoed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Then some 10,600 fans -of the 14,600 allowed, which is equivalent to 30% of the capacity- were present in the stands of the Corinthian fiefdom to see the triumph of your team. Now, with a view to the match against Fluminense next Wednesday, also for the Brazilian Championship, the board demanded “the collaboration of all” in the sanitary aspect.

“The club was alerted by the authorities that recidivism could lead to sanctions that, if they materialize, could affect not only the economic forecasts, but also the campaign in the League itself, “he said. Corinthians, which currently occupies the sixth position in the national tournament, recalled that to avoid a punishment it is essential “respect the distance between people, the” constant use “of the mask and” wash your hands “.