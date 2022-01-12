01/12/2022 at 10:51 CET

EP / .

The Second Vice President of the Government and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, pointed out this Wednesday that It would be “surreal” for the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzon, had to resign and he recalled that during his career in government he has supported socialist ministers “in the face of very tough opposition positions.”

“It would be surreal if a minister who is complying with the Government’s agreement and with science had to take a step,” he assured in an interview on TVE, collected by Europa Press, when asked about whether the head of Consumer Affairs should resign .

Díaz has transferred that it is not necessary for him to say that he supports Minister Garzón because it has defended “what the Government in its public documents exposes to the citizenship” and that they point out that the Executive is committed to a “extensive and sustainable” livestock model.

“I am not going to give names of the ministers to whom, in the face of very tough opposition positions, I have always been at their side,” emphasized the head of Labor. “Those ministers know what I am talking about, my style is perhaps different,” he asserted. In this key, you have added that “sometimes” she defends “many things that she does not share” because she is “a democrat.”

“Citizens deserve respect, serene debates, knowing the differences that the political forces may have, but knowing that citizens are very aware of what is happening,” said the minister.

Finally, he pointed out that although there are elections in Castilla y León “there is no reason” to generate “a noise that citizens do not deserve.”

García-Page: “Garzón is interested in having controversies”

On the other hand, the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, has affirmed that Garzón “You are interested in being in controversy: Since he has few competences in the ministry, he is interested in having controversies “.

In an interview this Wednesday at Onda Cero, García-Page he has refused to have attacked Garzón “with ferocity”, as the minister said last night in La Sexta, for his statements to a British newspaper about Spanish macro-farms and the quality of the meat.

The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page. | EP

The president of Castilla-La Mancha has said that the competences of a Ministry of Consumption usually have the rank of a General Directorate “or less” in the autonomous communities, and has specified that “if there is a competence that the Ministry of Consumption has” Its the “ensure health and quality”Therefore, “if the Minister of Consumption says that Spanish livestock production is of poor quality, the first thing he has to prove and the second thing, he has to correct it.”

He has further stated that there are “a big difference” between tackling “a complex issue” like animal husbandry rigorously, knowing that feelings of animal rights and European, national, regional and municipal regulations are mixed, to do it “with the demagoguery of attacking an entire sector.”

When talking about livestock, the voice should be taken by the Ministry of Agriculture, he said, after indicating that Consumption “is one of those transversal matters where you can talk about everything, but really very little is decided”.

In this sense, García-Page has stressed that the only thing that is required of Consumption is “to ensure food health” when a problem occurs.

Regarding the permanence of Garzón in the Government, he has said that he does not “get involved” in this matter and if the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, is “happy” with his team “well how good” because they are people who have to help you get the management forward.