‘Don’t Look Up’ It came to Netflix just a few days ago and it is already one of the most viewed titles on the platform. This film starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep, is a satire on the climate crisis that the planet is going through.

Directed Adam McKay, the film shows how we behave as a society in the era of social networks and the power of corporations, the media and technology; as well as the little interest of world leaders in the face of these problems.

‘Don’t Look Up’ revolves around scientists, the Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) and Kate dibiasky (Lawrence), who discover evidence that a destructive meteorite is approaching Earth and will destroy humanity within 6 months.

Desperate, scientists alert the government of U.S and the whole world of what is coming. From the president (Streep) to a couple of renowned television hosts (Blanchett and Perry). However, no one takes them seriously until the irremediable end.

The film “is based on really possible events,” according to its slogan. In addition, some of its protagonists are inspired by real life media figures; here we tell you who it could be.

Janie Orlean – Maryl Streep

Meryl Streep plays an ignorant president of the United States, ‘Janie Orlean’. The first reference when watching the movie is to Hilary clinton.

However, the figure of the president in ‘Don’t Look Up’ has characteristic attitudes of Donald trump. ‘Janie Orlean’ is portrayed as a former television star who leaves show business to pursue a political career.

Something similar to the case of the magnate, who prior to his political career was best known for being one of the most famous billionaires in the United States and who appeared on all kinds of TV shows as a guest.

In the film, ‘Janie’ is incredulous of the discovery of the asteroid, just as Donald Trump did in real life with his denial about the health emergency derived from the covid-19.

It should be noted that the director himself, Adam McKay, said in an interview with Deadline that he took inspiration from politicians such as Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Ronald Reagan, among others.

Jason Orlean – Jonah Hill

In the film ‘Jason Orlean’ he is the son of the president ‘Janie Orlean’ and serves as an important coordinator of the Cabinet of the Presidency of the United States; which reveals the nepotism that exists in the film.

‘Jason’ represents a superficial person, disinterested in political affairs and who never tires of flattering his mother and highlighting her qualities.

This character refers to Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared kushner. Donald Trump appointed Kushner as one of the supervisors of the response to the covid-19 emergency, without him having experience or knowledge in health and epidemiological issues.

Regarding Ivanka, she was also part of the advisory team of her father’s government.

Cate Blanchett – host Brie Evantee

In a comedy like ‘Don’t Look Up’, the role of the media it is of utmost importance. The tape shows how they downplay it (like everyone else) and try to minimize the discovery. Here Cate blanchett, plays host ‘Brie Evantee’ of the morning newscast The Daily Rip.

This character could be like any American newscaster. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the filmmaker said that the ‘Brie’ character’s winks with the famous presenter of NBC’s Morning Joe, Mika Brzezinski, were coincidental.

The New York Times

During the development of the film a medium called the New York Herald appears. McKay told Vanity Fair that it is a direct reference to the American newspaper The New York Times and his altruistic airs.

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerber?

The film makes a satire on the big names in the technology sector through the character of ‘Peter Isherwell’ (played by Mark Rylance).

‘Isherwell’ is the owner of the technology company Bash, recognized among other things for marketing high-end smartphones every year. In this reference, Bash would be Apple and Peter is a Steve Jobs involved in politics.

It also refers to Elon Musk and his countless companies such as Tesla, SpaceX, etc.

