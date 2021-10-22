Dune – 75% is out in theaters now, and the team behind the film is completely delighted with the prospect of the weekend. Denis Villeneuve, the filmmaker behind other great films of the past decade, speaks to NME about his vision as a director and reveals that post-credits scenes are not something he uses, in fact they do not interest him at all. His statements are likely to upset fans of certain movies about superheroes.

Denis Villeneuve has surprised critics with films such as The Woman Who Sang – 92%, Intrigue – 81%, Sicario: No Man’s Land – 94%, Arrival – 94% and Blade Runner 2049 – 88%. His good work in science fiction earned him the lead role in Dune, an adaptation of the homonymous novel written by Frank Herbert and published in 1965. The film had a release scheduled for December 2020, however, the pandemic got in the way and Warner pushed the date back to this year. In the midst of so many recent promotional interviews, Villeneuve shares his opinion on the exploited post-credit scenes in today’s cinema.

I don’t like post-credits scenes. There is a very specific final emotion that I was looking for with the final frame [de Dune] and I don’t want to mess with that. So no, I don’t use post-credits scenes. I’ve never done that and never would.

The media questioned the director about the alleged “director’s cut” of Dune, previously mentioned by Jason Momoa. TO Villeneuve He does not like that idea either and is in charge of denying what was announced by the Aquaman actor – 73%; your version of Dune it is total and final

I love Jason but there is no such thing! The Director’s Cut is what people are seeing in theaters right now. There will be no other cut. Yes, I could have made a much longer and more contemplative movie, but that was not the plan.

NME also asked about the sequel to Dune that many have been waiting for but that Warner Bros. has not authorized. Before, the studio must check if the investment will be worth it, that is why they must receive and analyze the numbers of the film in theaters and on HBO Max (today it was released on the platform but only in the United States). It seems that Villeneuve has no idea of ​​Warner’s intentions with the alleged continuation of Dune, he only has faith: “I think there is a lot of enthusiasm in the reaction that we have had so far, but I understand that [los productores] they want to wait and see the general reaction before making a decision. “

It’s known that Dune will adapt the first half of the novel due to its complexity, so we will have to wait a long time until we have the conclusion only of the first part of the literary saga (if Warner gives the green light). Although Denis Villeneuve He is eager to reunite the cast for the sequel, we will see if he can raise enough money to encourage Warner to continue with the investments; At least for now, the adaptations of The Messiah of Dune and Sons of Dune seem increasingly distant, not to mention God Emperor or Heretics. You can read the synopsis of Dune next:

Arrakis, the desert planet, fiefdom of the Harkonnen family for generations, remains in the hands of the House of Atreides after the emperor cedes to it the exploitation of the reserves of spice, one of the most valuable raw materials of the galaxy and also a drug capable of amplifying consciousness and extending life. Soon they will be involved in a web of betrayals and deceptions that will lead them to question their trust among those closest to them and to value the locals, the Fremen, a line of desert inhabitants with a close relationship with the spice.

