Rise of reforms and construction

Three Valencians have decided to be inspired by the famous program ‘La casa de mis sueos’ to launch their project

It has been almost 15 years since twins Scott, Jonathan and Drew, sneak into millions of homes around the world with their adventures and challenges to build and renovate homes. It all started in 2007, when they both took over the program The house of my dreamsand they made a success of a formula as simple as it was addictive: buying an old and cheap house to reform it completely and to the taste of the buyers. Now three Valencians have decided to be inspired by her to start their project and build the dream house of their new clients.

Jos Izquierdo, Paulo Santos and Carlos Peiro They are not twins, not even brothers, but with Edify they have followed in the wake of the popular anchor-builders. “It’s like what the Scott brothers do but brought into real life and with a lot of technology,” Izquierdo explains on the other end of the phone.

The client contacts them and in Edify they take note of their requests and the budget they handle. Then the machinery starts up: the company selects houses that can be renovated, “mainly in city centers because the houses are usually more than 20 years old “; they recreate the result of the transformation through virtual reality and if the future buyer is convinced, they sign the project and start the works. Their prices so far have fluctuated andBetween 200,000 euros and a million euros.

“We adjust to the budget indicated by the client and we apply virtual reality, digitization of spaces and big data to budget for renovations in real time,” Izquierdo explains as if he were really one of the Scott brothers in one of the most of ten programs that have been launched on the air.

Jonathan and Drew have a genuine legion of fans and a built economic empire, literally, by brick. Jos, Paulo and Carlos are far from that, but they have seen in the current real estate boom an opportunity to launch themselves on the market. His company is one of the almost 10,000 construction-related companies that have been launched during the pandemic in the heat of a fervor to buy housing and reform that has reactivated the sector in a time that has not happened.

Jos Izquierdo says that with Edify they try to make the process of searching and buying a home “happy and pleasant.” And it has a why. It all started with the birth of their third child. He and his wife began scouring the market for a larger home, but couldn’t find one that would fit, so they opted to buy a property and renovate it to their liking. It was then that the problems and headaches. Over time they realized that most of the people they spoke to had had a similar experience.

“I thought that it was not necessary to go through something like that to have a house”, and together with his two colleagues they began to lay the foundations of Edify. It was last February and in just nine months they have served more than 150 clients, they have delivered the first completed projects, have managed to exceed one million euros of turnoverThey have 10 people on the team and are in the process of hiring to expand their workforce.

Last September they joined The shuttle, the project incubator promoted by the founder of Mercadona, Juan Roig, and although they deploy most of their activity in Valencia, they have already closed some operation in Madrid. In fact, they plan to expand their perimeter towards the capital and towards Barcelona for the next year and they want to have a presence in Lisbon and in other large European cities from 2023. Will they reach television? Who knows …

Jos Izquierdo and Paulo Santos, two of the founders of Edify.

