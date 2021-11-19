

According to experts, a breakfast rich in fruits, vegetables, protein, fiber and vitamin C, in addition to plenty of water, is essential for a strong immune system.

Photo: Arianka Ibarra on Unsplash / Unsplash

By now we all know that breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day. And the reality is that there are powerful reasons: eating breakfast helps control weight, improves energy levels and concentration. In addition, the first meal of the day is a good opportunity to help us stay healthy: in principle because the quality of the food with which we start the morning determines a lot our habits throughout the day and on the other hand, it is a wonderful opportunity to boost the body’s immunity. While it is important to avoid some of the worst morning habits that directly interfere with immunity, it is also important to focus on the positive and integrate some breakfast habits that serve as the best ally to avoid contracting diseases and strengthening the immune system.

1. Add fruits and vegetables

It’s no secret to say that fruits and vegetables are the best ally of good healthThey are simply essential in preventing disease. Therefore, a quick and easy way to add nutrients and vitamins to the diet is to start the day with a breakfast rich in fruits and vegetables. And best of all, there are all kinds of uses to integrate them generously and colorfully, for example: add a handful of berries, an apple or a banana to your morning oatmeal. Also, eggs are a wonderful alternative to using all kinds of vegetables such as tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms and peppers, plus you will be adding a good dose of vitamin C and other essential nutrients. Among the main ones is fiber, which is very important for feeding beneficial bacteria in the digestive tract and that directly influences immunity.

Avocado toast./Photo: Pexels

2. Drink water to boost hydration

The reality is that there are many alternatives for breakfast drinks, however you have to be especially careful with some that tend to be very high in sugars and calories. Commercial juices, coffees and teas are often a hazard. It is important to bet on natural green juices that boost the immune system, infusions with medicinal spices such as ginger and turmeric, and green tea. In addition, the most fundamental thing is to start the day with adequate hydration. While water may seem like a simple breakfast habit, it is one of the most important because of how crucial water is to keeping the body healthy. Remember that the body is two-thirds water, so staying hydrated plays a key role in immune health. In addition, hydration keeps the mind sharp, the joints lubricated, the membranes strong and benefits the cleansing of the body.

Drink water./Photo: Pexels

3. Consider citrus consumption

We have heard a lot about the benefits of an apple a day to keep the doctor away, the reality is that we should include the conventional wisdom that citrus fruits offer to the list. What’s more, they are a most refreshing and vibrant addition to start the morning. Citrus fruits are known to be full of vitamin C and various antioxidants, which can help reduce the risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease, according to the National Institute of Health. In addition to eating a slice of orange, grapefruit, cantaloupe, kiwi or pineapple, it is also a great recommendation to make citrus fruit juices for a nutritious and highly hydrating breakfast drink, which will be a excellent ally for the body’s immunity. And they will keep us away from disease and infection. A good tip is to bet on drinking a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice with breakfast because it contains not only vitamin C, but also flavonoids, which can help upper respiratory tract infections.

Tangerine juice. / Photo: Pixabay

4. Includes quality proteins

Adding protein sources, like beans, smoked salmon, eggs or meat, or even a little protein powder to a breakfast shake, is a great way to make sure you’re satisfied and start your day off with a blast of energy. What’s more, foods rich in proteins of high biological value are also the most beneficial for immunity. It turns out that protein contributes a variety of amino acids to the body that are necessary for healthy body function, including immunity. The immune system uses these amino acids to fight infections and provide rapid recovery from illness. One of the best recommendations from the experts is to incorporate seafood like salmon and sardines, for a breakfast that is not only high in protein, It is also full of omega-3 fatty acids.

High protein breakfast. / Photo: Unsplash

5. Add eggs

Sure, eggs are one of the most obvious breakfast items – a staple, loaded with protein, and alone are a great start to the most important meal of the day. They also have the immense advantage of being able to be prepared in many different ways and in a wide range of recipes, including tortillas and quiches. While eggs are a great breakfast option, They are also extremely helpful in boosting immunity due to their high vitamin D content.. In fact, it is important to mention that eggs are one of the few food sources of vitamin D, one of the most important nutrients for immune health. One large egg provides 6% of the daily recommendation for vitamin D.

Eggs. / Photo: Pixabay

6. Pay special attention to the fiber

Due to the fact that it cannot be digested, fiber is great for gut health. For this reason, fiber is a basic nutrient to keep blood sugar and hunger in check, and it also helps keep the body’s digestive system regular. An added benefit of having a healthy gut is that it can boost immunity significantly. In case you did not know, Most of our immunity is found in the gut, and fiber is critical to maintaining a healthy microbiome. The experts’ suggestion is to consume 8 grams of fiber for breakfast, to start the day with plenty of protection and nutrition. Best of all, it’s easy to get this amount by adding a cup of raspberries or blackberries, oatmeal, whole grains, beans, avocados, and a long list of vegetables.

Oats and fruits. / Photo: Shutterstock

