Updated on Thursday, 28 October 2021 – 11:38

The Gallic Government carried out controls yesterday to two boats in the bay of the Seine after its decision to tighten the supervision in the English Channel.

France announced this Thursday the arrest of a British fishing vessel off the coast of the port of Le Havre to fine him for various infractions at a time when relations between the two countries are strained precisely because of the fishing licenses that Paris is demanding from London on account. of Brexit.

The French Government indicated in a statement that one of its Gendarmera patrol boats carried out yesterday controls to two ships in the bay of the Seine following its decision to tighten supervision in the English Channel “in the context of the licensing discussions with the UK and the European Commission.”

One of the fishing boats initially tried to evade the control of the patrol boat, according to the French Ministry of the Sea, until after warnings from the gendarmes, it agreed to allow them to carry out verifications. The agents did not find any infraction, but they fined him for resisting their control.

In the other controlled British fishing vessel, the gendarmes found that was not on the license lists agreed by the European Commission and France to the United Kingdom and was taken to the port of Le Havre where a procedure has been opened for him. The French Executive emphasized that this procedure can lead to the confiscation of the fishing that would lead as well as to its immobilization until the payment of a fine.

“This represents important economic consequences for the shipowner,” underlined the Ministry of the Sea in its statement, which also added that the captain could be subject to “criminal sanctions.”

The Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clment Beaune, said on Thursday in statements to the CNews channel that the British Government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson understands only “the language of force” In this dispute, Beaune added that it seems to him that the British have understood that it is necessary to return to the negotiating table “but if they do not, we will continue.”

The reinforcement of the controls in the English Channel is the first consequence of the warnings of the French Executive that through the mouth of its spokesman, Gabriel Attal, warned that they were running out of patience, and reiterated that they were preparing a series of measures of protection. retaliation if there is no agreement before the end of the month.

For Paris, London has not granted French fishermen almost half of the fishing licenses which it considers to be entitled to fish in British jurisdictional waters (especially around the Anglo-Norman Islands, closer to France than to the United Kingdom) under the Brexit agreement.

Attal advanced that systematic controls are prepared for fishery products arriving from the United Kingdom, but also the prohibition of British vessels landing their catches in French ports. It is also contemplated to interrupt or reduce the energy supply of the Anglo-Norman islands, some of which are fed by electricity by submarine cable that arrives from France.

London considers French threats “disappointing”

The UK Government has rated “disappointing” and “disproportionate” threats from France in relation to the fishing conflict, after the French authorities detained a British fishing vessel off the coast of the port of Le Havre and another was fined.

After learning of the incident, a spokesman for the British Executive said that “the threats from France are disappointing and disproportionate, and it is not what we would expect from an ally.” “They do not appear compatible” with international law, and, if carried out, “they will receive an appropriate response,” the source stressed.

“We will convey our concerns to the European Commission and the French Government“said the spokesman, who recalled that the United Kingdom” has granted 98% of the license applications for EU vessels to fish in our waters. “

Meanwhile, Barrie Deas, a spokesman for the National Federation of Fisheries Organizations, which represents fishing boats in England, said retaliation between the two countries “does not help” and called the French threats “very worrying”.

