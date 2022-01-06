Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou have different ideas about their possible fight in the ring.

While both have made it clear that they would love to face off, the king of boxing heavyweights and the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion aren’t exactly on the same page regarding the rules. On Thursday, Fury posted a question on Twitter, seeking fan interest in a boxing match against Francis Ngannou.

Who would like to see me fight this beast boxing rules @ufc gloves? @Danawhite @francis_ngannou pic.twitter.com/xONNoT8NzR – TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 6, 2022

“Who would like to see me fight this beast, with boxing rules and UFC gloves?” Fury wrote, tagging Dana White and Francis Ngannou.

A little over two hours later, Francis Ngannou responded, suggesting they change the conditions of the fight.

How about MMA rules with boxing gloves? I can do you that please. https://t.co/NpCMOQ3DDu – Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) January 6, 2022

“How about MMA rules with boxing gloves? I can do you that favor. “

To which Fury replied: “You want to enter my world, challenging me and Wilder to a boxing match. What I can guarantee you is that you will be knocked out, and also that you will be paid your best purse for it! So think about it. “

you want to come in to my world calling me & wilder out to a boxing match. what i can guarantee you would be knocked out & also paid your highest purse to be so! so have a think 🤔 https://t.co/JtOgcydYCJ – TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 6, 2022

This is not the first time that Fury and Ngannou have made up their minds on social media.

Earlier this year, Ngannou told Fury that his plan was to fight former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones first. And more recently, Ngannou stated that his next contract with the UFC should allow him the possibility of competing in boxing.

Francis Ngannou will defend his heavyweight title against interim champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. The Cameroonian added that after his fight with Gane, he will schedule a showdown with Fury under whatever conditions the boxing star wishes.

After I handle business on Jan. 22 I’ll fight you under any special rule set you want. In a ring, an octagon or a phone booth. https://t.co/twRhBnFwwH – Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) January 6, 2022

“After I take care of my fight on January 22, I will fight you under any special rules you want. In the ring, in the octagon or in a phone booth ”.

