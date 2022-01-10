Galilea Montijo from behind, shows off legs with only a coat | Instagram

Galilea Montijo brings out again her most luxurious winter season garments, an elegant short beige coat inspired by Channel revealed the beautiful legs of the “tapathy“.

The “presenter“Galilea Montijo, was featured in one of his most recent postcards in which he appears with the beautiful Christmas tree in the background while showing off his back with a short coat inspired by the classic Channel style with which he showed his toned legs in a pair of stockings in dark color.

Galilea Montijo, shared a publication from his Instagram account in which he accumulated 89,849 likes, accompanied by several comments and reactions towards the “businesswoman”, who highlighted, the outfit came from “Latingal boutique”, the clothing line of the “H men model“.

Galilea Montijo from behind, she shows off legs with only a coat. Photo: Instagram Capture

In the postcard, which was shared a few days ago by Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, you can see the detail printed on the back of the beige coat of the remembered presenter of “Tv life“and” Little Giants, “an engraving featuring the brand’s late genius, Channel, Karl Lagerfeld.

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, who has become a true social media celebrity, to whom 9.5 million users follow in his footsteps, dedicated comments in which they showed their full approval, not only praising his clothes but his entire style as a whole.

This includes the legs of the also “TV actress“, who appeared in productions such as” El Premio Mayor “,” Loving you is my sin “,” The price of your love “,” The Hidden Truth “, who seemed to be wearing nothing underneath, showing off his legs with lycra stockings and black high platform boots, reactions were swift.

Love, love, love !!! Happy weekend, doll, samiauniversal, And the daddies? What a store soooon I want some like that, Wowww I want it, Precious, Wowww, What a beauty, My pretty lady I love her, Precious, I love you, The most beautiful.

“La Montijo” wore a high ponytail that allowed us to appreciate all the details of her outfit, this while modeling in front of the large Christmas tree placed in one of the spaces on the set of the Hoy program in which the “tv girl” collaborates from more than 14 years ago.