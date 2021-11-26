No streak goes on forever, not even that of some Rockets who seemed called to stretch it like bubble gum. We are talking, of course, of a negative streak, because Houston already had 15 losses in a row. Until today, until the Bulls crossed his path.

Unexpected result. A team with a great squad, which is working well and was recovering Nikola Vucevic (7 games lost by Covid) succumbed to another that accumulated 15 consecutive defeats, which occupied the last place in the West, which was the worst team in the league and did not show any signs of ambition.

If the return of Vucevic was sad, the local victory also had its sad part, since it was accompanied by the injury of the rookie Jalen green. He damaged his left leg and was only able to play 11 minutes in which he scored 11 points. It seems that the draft is accompanied by a certain jinx. Numbers 1, 2 and 3 of the same have already had to be injured in their first professional year. And we’ve barely been in competition for a month.

Houston (2-16 now) beat a disappointing Bulls (12-7) against all odds who appeared to be in control of the game until halftime (55-64). At those moments, Lonzo ball was displaying its best basketball, Chicago was in a formidable 9 of 16 from the triple and with a fantastic ratio of 17 assists and only 3 losses for the 10 losses of the rival. But the third quarter came and everything changed.

The 35-18 of the third period marked the beginning of the end for Chicago, which saw its rival make 8 triples in the room.

From there, Houston believed in the win, a win that came after scoring 17 triples in the game and having 8 players in double-digit scoring. With 59 points from the substitutes, 4 of which scored 10 or more.

In fact, the local top scorer was a substitute, Danuel House Jr., author of 18 points in 17 minutes after scoring all his triple attempts (4). The Turk Alperen sengun He did 13 in 16 minutes while also being part of the reserve group. And among the headlines it is worth highlighting Christian wood (16 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists) already Kevin Porter Jr. (14 points and 9 assists), who had missed the previous 3 games.

Chicago had Zach LaVine with 28 points, Lonzo Ball with 19 points (only 2 after the break), DeMar DeRozan with 17 and 7 assists -6 of 19 in the shot-, the returned Vucevic with 14 points and 13 rebounds (he committed 6 fouls in 26 minutes) and Alex Caruso with 15 units scored.