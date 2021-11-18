It is no secret to anyone that for a couple of months, Grupo Firme has become one of the most beloved bands heard in Mexico and the US, proof of this is that it was considered by Billboard to join its prestigious list.

And it is that his songs and lyrics have made thousands of fans place the songs at the top of the different musical platforms.

On the other hand, Eduin Caz has been the guardian of the famous lighthouse that protects his fame and the glory of the group, since he has managed to win the love of thousands of fans around the world, as he has always been very close to his followers .

His extravagant lifestyle has made him one of the highest paid singers in Mexico, and has even led him to collaborate with international celebrities, such as Maluma.

Maluma and Grupo Firme are preparing a very promising run. Photo: IG / eduincaz

It was through social networks where the Colombian-born interpreter shared that he and Grupo Firme are preparing to launch a corrido that combines both the regional Mexican and the urban genre.

However, the Grupo Firme vocalist shared another of the facets that few have managed to know and it is one of the most painful episodes of his life and it is the death of his “brother”.

The kidnapping that took the life of his “brother”

The famous 27-year-old singer took time to speak before the cameras of “El Gordo y La Flaca”, prior to Grupo Firme’s participation in the 22nd edition of the Latin Grammys in Las Vegas.

Although many of us might think that the life of singers is the best in the world, many have had to deal with hard blows, and in this case Eduin Caz opened his heart.

The interpreter of hits such as “Ya Overcome Me” shared that four years ago he lost one of his best friends, someone he considered his brother, as he was kidnapped.

“… Since I was a child I knew him, I lived it in his house, in his parents’ house, he was not my blood brother, but I saw him as my brother, because I swear he took me with him all the days, day and night… ”.

For the singer it has been very difficult to deal with the loss of his “brother”. Photo: IG / eduincaz

And it is that one of his songs is the one that most remembers his departure, and it is about “Neither money nor nothing”.

“The song was recorded at home, every time I sing it at shows, in fact I can’t sing it lately, it’s very difficult, the feeling wins me over because it’s strange …”.

It is about Giovanni, one of the interpreter’s childhood friends, who lost his life in a kidnapping in 2017, and ensures that he was always on his side except that tragic day.

The 27-year-old star also took the time to tell another of the great surprises that little did he know, and that is that he suffers from a strange “syndrome” that makes him feel alone.

It is about the famous “Artist Syndrome”, one of the most common illnesses in the entertainment industry, as it makes their busy schedules make them feel lonely and miss their families.

For this reason, the singer assures that his priority is family and therefore, he travels with his wife and children everywhere, to feel the support of his loved ones.

For the singer, family comes first. Photo: IG / eduincaz

