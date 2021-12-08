When we turn on the computer we realize that a series of programs start automatically. Well, today we are going to see how we can choose those that we want to be executed at startup and those that we do not.

Surely you have noticed that when turn on the computer or restart it, a series of applications are running at the same time that Windows starts up. Obviously they are applications that we have been installing ourselves, being of many different types.

The problem can come when those programs, which remain running in the background, slow down the computer and make, not only work with less fluency, but rather that the system boot itself becomes much less light.

There are applications that are prepared to run in the background such as Google Drive, the antivirus itself or other types of programs, but it is also true that many are not well optimized and if we have a computer that is not excessively powerful, we will notice the lack of verve when function.

Although it can also happen to us that certain applications that we want to start do not do so, since they do not have a suitable configuration for this purpose.

For all this, it is useful to know how we can do to be the ones who dominate which applications are running and which ones will not be able to do it again.

Index of contents:

Home folder

We can say that the Windows Start folder is the place where you can add applications that you want to be start together with him OS.

This means that the programs that we put in this folder will be executed when we start the computer, being we the ones who have decided what they are.

This home folder, there really are two, since there is one for all users, so the applications in this folder will start regardless of who logs on to the computer, and another for the current user, that is, applications in this folder that will only start for this particular user .

If we want to open both folders we must do the following:

To start the folder of all users, we press the keys Windows + R and in the box that comes out we must write shell: common startup If we want to open the home folder for the user that is working at this moment, we press again Windows + R, but this time we write shell: startup

Add programs

Now that we are inside the home folder, it is time to start adding applications.

The way to do it is extremely easy and simple, since it is not more complicated than moving shortcut, just that.

We just have to follow these steps:

Click on the Start Menu and we look for the program that we want to take to the home folder. We right-click on the program and click on Open file location. Now it should take us to the folder where this shortcut is present. Then we must click with the right mouse button on the application and then click on Copy At this time we reopen the home folder. Once inside it, we click with the right mouse button and click on Paste, From now on that application will be executed every time we start or restart the Windows operating system. If we have put a program in this folder that we no longer want to start when the computer starts up, we just have to delete the shortcut by pressing the right mouse button and clicking on Remove.

As you have seen, performing this task is really easy and thus we can make that application that we like so much, can start automatically when we start the operating system.

This system is valid for both Windows 11 and Windows 10, so you will not have a problem in any of Microsoft’s systems.

Manage apps

It may be the case that you have gone to the home folder and it turns out that you have it empty or with a couple of applications, but it turns out that other programs are running at startup and there not listed.

Well, those programs that already have in their installation system the ability to enter when Windows starts and run in the background, do not appear in this folder and are actually in another place in Windows.

To manage these startup applications we must perform the following steps:

The first thing to do will be to click on the Start Menu Windows. Then we must click on Setting. At that moment is when we must search Applications and press to enter this part of Windows. At that moment we will see how at the bottom, in the menu on the right, it appears Beginning, place where we must press. A list of all applications that start when Windows starts. This is where we must be the ones to manage them by activating or deactivating those applications that we want to have or not at startup. It’s as easy as flipping the switch to enable or disable running those applications. Another thing that we are going to notice is that the applications that we have placed in the home folder also appear in this list, so from here it will be easier to activate or deactivate them.

This is the way we have to manage all the applications that run when Windows starts, regardless of whether it is Windows 10 or Windows 11, since everything is in extremely similar places.

Now we will be the ones who also control this part of Windows and thus limit the startup of certain applications, which can make our system slow down.

This is important especially if we have a computer that is not exactly the latest generation or is not particularly powerful.