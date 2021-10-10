Hoy Program impersonates Galilea Montijo as a famous host | Instagram

The Cuban driver Raquel Bigorra has arrived as a driver to the famous “TODAY” program to impersonate Galilea Montijo to which everyone began to suspect that in the future this could even be definitive.

That’s right, the presenter who is participating in “The stars dance today” caused quite a stir among viewers.

And it is that this morning the viewers were surprised when in the morning program of Televisa they did not see Galilea Montijo as conductive from today”.

This is how the nice and beautiful Cuban woman Raquel Bigorra, who had previously been part of the morning program, appeared in her place.

The actress also appeared in the picture with a tight pink dress that made her look like a Barbie, however, that was not the best for viewers.

And is that many of them appreciated the personality and freshness of the woman who participates in “The stars dance today.”

Raquel Bigorra received numerous comments on networks praising her appearance on the stage, but mainly, many asked that the former Azteca presenter remain as a fixed talent of the broadcast that for years has kept its hosts.

And it is that this draws attention, since for several years just when Magda Rodríguez and Andrea Doria joined as producers they have asked that the conductors be changed, since they indicate that it is time to refresh the broadcast.

“You have to flavor the body, it is Friday to ruffle the parrot,” said Raquel Bigorra when they presented her on the Televisa forum.

There is no doubt that the beautiful driver was very excited to appear on the morning of the San Ángel television station.

Wooow I loved this painting with Bigorra ”,“ Leave Bigorra fixed, it’s the best ”,“ Beautiful and new faces were needed ”,“ All the programs always filled with light and energy! I already want to see her have her own show “,” Leave her as the host “, expressed the followers.

As you can see, the public appreciated that they gave the host the opportunity, mainly since many indicated that it is time to see new people in the “TODAY” forum.

However, and as expected, there were also some comments from Galilea Montijo’s fans, who indicated that they “are strange” to Guadalajara.

Raquel began as a model in her native country at the age of 14 and in 1993, in Cuba, she was part of the choir of the Cuban singer Alfredo Rodríguez, and she works as a presenter for the Pasacalle program on the UHF channel TeleMadrid.

In 1996, Raquel became part of the team of conductors of Ritmoson, a channel of videos, interviews and Latin music that is transmitted by cablevision and from then on her career was only growing.