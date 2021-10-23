In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The rise in the price of electricity is presumed serious this winter. Butane is still a cheaper form of heating.

What is clear is that you must prevent the cold that is going to arrive, when we are in the middle of autumn and especially in winter, with devices that allow you not to have a bad time inside your own home.

With this stove you will be sure to be very hot in your house when the temperatures are low outside. In addition, you do not have to make a large investment, since now it only costs 85 euros thanks to the 32% discount that Amazon has.

It is energy class A, since it has very good heat power with low consumption.

This catalytic gas stove runs on butane, a somewhat more affordable alternative to electricity. In addition, it has all kinds of anti-leak security measures.

The stove is turned on safely through a button located on the top, avoiding any type of direct contact with the gas outlet.

Carry the Thermocouple system which is capable of disconnecting the gas passage when it does not detect a flame, preventing it from having any type of gas leak.

In addition, it incorporates a security system which cuts off the gas supply to the stove in case the CO2 concentration exceeds the standard allowed level.

The stove is capable of generating up to 3,400 W of power, getting enough heat to acclimatize rooms up to 34 square meters.

Thanks to your blue flame technology gas ignition occurs at a higher temperature, leading to lower fuel consumption and higher heat emission.

You can choose the combustion system, since it can work both with butane gas and with propane.

It can be placed anywhere, since its dimensions are 400 mm wide, 70 mm high and 290 mm deep.

Amazon Ratings

The 78% of people who have acquired this catalytic stove have given them 4 or 5 stars, which means that they have been satisfied.

“I have been with the stove for a week and at the moment very happy. In my case it lights perfectly with the power button. I think it is a good purchase. The gas tube and the shower head are not included” is what an Amazon customer tells .

“A highlight about this stove is the design, as can be seen in the photo, it is much narrower than a conventional one. The design of the back cover is made of flexible plastic, not sheet metal like the conventional ones. This system is equally effective. Also noteworthy the flame design, very successful especially at maximum power “is what Angel thinks.

