11/12/2021 at 2:19 PM CET

With more than 150,000 employees worldwide and a turnover of 30,000 million, the textile giant Inditex nevertheless preserves the “small business culture” that catapulted it since its first Zara store in 1975 in A Coruña, and also a “very flat” structure despite its size that contributes to maintaining an “entrepreneurial mentality”.

Word of your president, Pablo Isla, who stands out among the main characteristics of Amancio Ortega’s company, based in Arteixo (A Coruña), which tries to “ensure that everyone is capable of making decisions” and “considers himself very owner of what he is doing in any area of ​​activity of the company “.

“This facilitates our business model” in which “we are not perfect, we make mistakes every day, but we try to learn from them,” he explained to the audience of the XXIII National Meeting of Surgeons held in A Coruña.

Law degree from the UCM and State Attorney, the President of Inditex, in the position since 2011 after joining the company in 2005, has been the only executive named best CEO in the world for two consecutive years by Harvard and sits on the MIT Boston Advisory Board. Considered by those who know him well as a profoundly simple man, Pablo Isla He has presented his presentation on “Leadership in difficult times” on a lectern, from which he then stepped down to address the audience from the stage and answer their questions as a conversation, close.

The mindset and philosophy of Inditex Since its first stores outside of Spain, opened at the end of the 80s first in Porto and later in Paris and New York, which still exist, it has been to want to “be one of the best and for this you have to compete where the best are”, in instead of staying solely in the domestic market.

Nonconformity, improvement, self-demand, passion, commitment, humility, excellence, team, entrepreneurial spirit, are principles that govern this company in which the “good leader is the one who unites, the mistakes are his and the successes belong to everyone” , it states.

Accepting mistakes and criticism, flexibility, adaptation and anticipation, and knowing that we must improve are part of Inditex’s philosophy, he continues, a company in which ethical behavior is also essential because “things can be right or wrong and it is not indifferent how you behave “. “The things you do have consequences,” he ditch.

But above all else, the president of Inditex has pointed to the “most important” asset of the company, the people who make it up, from more than 170 nationalities and who share a culture. “The culture of Inditex, you notice it in all areas, when you go to any country, to China, Russia or Japan, within the company you breathe the same culture”, he highlights.

About the business model of Inditex He has said that it essentially consists of “how to do things the other way around” and make decisions based on how customer demand evolves.

Proximity, digital transformation and integration and sustainability are also part of the axes of the textile group.

Pablo Isla He has shared with the surgeons who have attended his presentation his “admiration” for the work they do, because “sooner or later we all end up putting ourselves in your hands”, he said, after being introduced by the Minister of Health, Julio García Comesaña, who has underlined the “leadership” also of health professionals, particularly surgeons, in managing the current stage of “reactivation and return to normality” after the pandemic.