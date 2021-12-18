Jennifer Lopez and her recipe to generate collagen in the skin

This time we will introduce you to the recipe anti-aging by Jennifer Lopez to generate collagen in the skin, something that without a doubt is something that many people expected to know.

The best of all is that this elixir natural is probably already somewhere in your kitchen.

If you are looking for the secret of perfect skin and anti-aging, here we have it, because it is about olive oil, an ingredient used by Jennifer López in her daily skin care routine.

And it is that in addition to giving a fresh appearance and a hydrated and shiny complexion, olive oil restores and heals the skin, nourishing the face thanks to its collagen-generating properties.

So without further ado, below we will give you the steps so that you know exactly what to do:

Wash your face and remove all excess pigments. On your fingertips, pour two drops of olive oil. Apply to the contour of the eyes or to the lines of expression that are most marked. For best results, try this beauty secret from the Bronx diva three times a week. (AND)

There is no doubt that if there is someone who can give us lessons on how to look impressive regardless of the years, that is Jennifer Lopez.

And how could it not be this way! if as the years go by it looks younger and younger and completely renewed.

However, beyond a blessed genetics, the reality is that the singer owes her inspiring appearance to the disciplined and well-defined daily routine, which, no matter what happens, she fulfills in a religious way, obtaining surprising and enviable results.

And if you were wondering what are those “miraculous” steps that she puts into practice, these are 5 habits that have already become the legitimate commandments of beauty routines:

In fact, once Tracy Anderson, JLo’s personal trainer, made it known that diet is the key point for the singer to not only show off an impact figure, but also skin that takes years from her appearance.

Well, a diet rich in fresh and organic foods, in addition to being completely restrictive in terms of processed foods and caffeine, is what Jennifer takes religiously.

Colorful salads with lots of vegetables, lean proteins (especially salmon, which is his favorite) and whole grains, are the foods that make up his daily diet.