

Jomari goyso

Photo: Sam Wasson / .

Jomary goyso is having a happy holiday in the company of his family, despite the fact that He was recently removed from Despierta América due to a decision “from above.”

The fashion and beauty specialist has shared on his Instagram account various moments that he has lived during these vacations that he enjoys in Spain, his native country, along with his family.

During these holidays, Jomari Goyso has been seen with the members of his family nucleus doing different activities quite fun.

He cut his nephew’s hair and then showed how delicious olives are grown. He has also talked about the famous garlic soups and posted a stunning image of a potato omelette.

“Without the” POTATO TORTILLA “it is not Christmas! LOL 😂 It is not complicated to do but it has its secrets !!! Although my mother doesn’t think so, I’m a GREAT COOK! ”He wrote about the omelette they ate for Christmas dinner.

In the published video you can see Jomari’s mother arriving home with the shopping bag and then calmly making the delicious preparation in the company of her son, who did not lose any detail in the recording of that special moment.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎄 My God everything I have eaten…. I already took the obvious #detox from @liabyjomarigoyso so that everything leaves my body…. ”, the fashion and beauty specialist said at Christmas.

During his visit home, one of the most emotional reunions was the one he lived with his horse named Dorado Goyso. And it is that in one of the videos that he published you can see the hug with his beloved horse.

“REUNION 🙏 Hugs that heal the soul…. #family #happychristmas 🐎(@doradogoyso missed me !!!) ”, He said when publishing the video so that all his followers could share such an emotional moment with him.

Also, it looks like his whole family warmly welcomes him home to spend the holidays together.

These important moments of reunion that serve to renew energies also come just a few weeks after Jomari Goyso underwent surgery to remove two lumps that had grown inside his body as a result of steroid use.

The artist himself explained this situation after having worried many people by publishing an image in which he left a hospital dressed in surgical clothing.

“Our reality that we pretend is not true. The body that God gave me on the right side, that does not receive likes and goes unnoticed versus the body that grabs likes and most find it attractive but it kills me inside … That photo is from 6 years ago, calm down, that stage is over ! And the other photo is from before starting steroids, if you don’t know what I’m talking about, look at the previous post or my podcast ”, he said when he showed his body before and after steroid use.

Keep reading: Jomari Goyso talks about Univision’s spoiled: he is not one of these

Jomari Goyso happy and in love with his horse: he eats it with kisses

Jomari Goyso admitted that his departure from Despierta América, from “Sin rollo” was a decision from “above”. They removed

Jomari Goyso shows off her shocking before and after steroids