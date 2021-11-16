

The Keto diet can cause digestive disturbances, the famous “keto” flu, bad moods, and changes in eating patterns.

In recent months the popularity of the ketogenic diet has grown by leaps and bounds. Broadly speaking, it is a ultra low carb eating plan that became very famous for its benefits to lose weight quicklyBut its effects on your body go beyond weight loss. It is true: following a strict diet high in fat and low in carbohydrates can help you lose significantly body weight, however in many cases people are unaware of some of its main side effects. Some of them are positive, but some can be unpleasant or even dangerous. Based on this, we undertook the task of compiling some of the dangers associated with the keto dietFinally, the most important thing is to stay informed and make the best decisions for our health.

A typical ketogenic diet is made up of a 80% fat, 15% protein, and only 5% calories from carbohydrates. Therefore, on an average diet that consumes 2,000 calories a day, that means only 100 of them come from carbohydrates, including healthy carbohydrates like fruits and vegetables. Eating with this strict carbohydrate management triggers a process called ketosis which means that the body has burned all of its carbohydrates and needs to start burning fat for energy. While not all keto-related side effects are long-lasting; this change produces considerable differences in the normal functioning of the body which are worth mentioning.

1. Keto flu

Keto flu is a real thing. And it is a term that refers to the series of initial symptoms that appear derived from the drastic reduction of carbohydrates and that are a reflection of the state of ketosis. Among the main uncomfortable symptoms are: headaches, fatigue, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Side effects are the result of the body’s transition to using fat as its main source of energy instead of carbohydrates. The good news is that nothing is forever and once the body adjusts to the new fuel source (usually within a week or two), the symptoms go away and you start to feel better.

2. Possible bad mood

The switch to almost zero carbohydrate consumption is often very aggressive for some people and causes alterations in mood and mood. However, there is a scientific reason: the body does not get the carbohydrates needed to make serotonin, a brain chemical that helps regulate mood, as well as sleep and appetite. Then it is very likely that there are alterations in the mood, which with the passage of time tend to decrease.

3. Changes in eating behaviors

Eliminating carbohydrates can make the brain releases a chemical called neuropeptide-Y (NPY), which in a nutshell tells the body that we need carbohydrates; When we don’t get the carbohydrates our bodies need, this chemical builds up and can intensify cravings. In such a way that the Keto diet can activate the anxiety to eat and thus increase the risk of developing disordered eating patterns such as binges. Let us remember that it is a strict and restrictive diet, which goes beyond having enough ‘willpower’, it has more to do with the body’s biological response to deprivation.

4. Initial weight loss can be regained

The ketogenic diet is known to achieve rapid initial weight loss. That’s because carbohydrates retain more water than protein or fat; then when you stop consuming them all the additional retained fluids are released during urination. As a result, you experience rapid weight loss. However, according to the experts, this first block of weight loss is water, therefore if you do not follow the regimen it is likely to increase it. Also, there is research suggesting that the ketogenic diet is ideal for losing fat. In fact, as suggested by an Italian study of nearly 20,000 obese adults found that participants followed a ketogenic eating style. lost about 12 pounds in 25 days. However, there are not many studies that look at whether the kilos can be maintained in the long term, the researchers note. One of the main reasons is that most people find it difficult to follow such a strict diet plan, and that is why by leaving such a strict plan the kilos can return.

5. Possible diarrhea

When we eat fatty foods, the liver releases bile into the digestive system to help break it down. Following a high-fat diet like Keto means that the liver needs to release extra bile, and bile is a natural laxative, so too much can cause impaired intestinal transit and thus diarrhea. In addition, at the other extreme, it can cause constipation since in many cases the fiber consumption is diminished (largely because whole grains, legumes, fruits and certain vegetables are practically not consumed.)

