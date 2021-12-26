Kimberly Loaiza gives a Lamborghini to her husband, he rejects it!

The famous influencer Mazatlan Kimberly Loaiza has given her husband a Lamborghini Juan de Dios Pantoja For her 26th birthday, however, her reaction was not as expected.

Kimberly Loaiza recently shared the video of what happened on the recent birthday of her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja, however, what stood out in the video is the luxurious car that the youtuber to the love of his life.

And it is that now that they have become millionaires and are extremely well economically thanks to the work they have, the Mexican gave him a Lamborghini in black, which was a dream for fellow singer JD Pantoja, who was extremely surprised.

This is how in the YouTube video of Kim, we can see that Juan does not want to receive the expensive gift, since he thinks that he does not deserve it and tells his wife that it is something very expensive that he should not have spent on that.

It is worth mentioning that the famous Jukilop couple usually spend without measure as we recently observed in the premiere of the song “Mejor Sola”, where Kim and Juan invited 50 tiktokers to a great party in Acapulco.

The celebration or the small concert was held in an exclusive hotel in the city of Acapulco, Guerrero where they had all the comforts as well as luxurious gifts.

On the other hand, it is important to note that Kim Loaiza and the influencer Juan de Dios are about to turn ten years together, since they have known each other since they were minors, at that time Kim was 14 years old while JD already had 17 years.

There is no doubt that Kimberly Loaiza and Juan De Dios Pantoja are one of the most popular and relevant couples of influencers today.

In addition to having two children in common, YouTubers have toured, shared successes on social networks, starred on the covers of the most important magazines in Mexico and won international awards together.

And despite the fact that their relationship has had endless ups and downs, Kimberly and Juan de Dios have managed to carry on their romance and of course they have proven to be exemplary parents to their two young children.

As we mentioned before, Kimberly and JD met very young and at that time, the YouTuber danced with a group of friends from Mazatlán and one of their presentations was at Kimberly’s cousin’s school, where they met for the first time and she asked him to take a picture together, and well, the rest is history.