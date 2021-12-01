La Casa de Papel – 100% is one of the most influential Spanish productions of recent years. Since its premiere in 2017 it has been very present at the top of the international show, launching its stars to global fame and becoming one of the most viewed products on Netflix. Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso, became a character loved by the public to such an extent that a spin-off series was recently confirmed for him, deserved honor or is it a mere pretext to continue exploiting the brand?

The first season of The Money Heist it caused a stir during its launch time due to its striking structure. The plot follows the movements of a man who calls himself The Professor, a planner to the core who manages to recruit eight individuals to carry out the biggest robbery in the history of Spain: printing and stealing 2,400 million euros in the National Mint and Timbre. To succeed in their plan they will need to work for eleven days while being stalked by members of the police.

Andrés de Fonollosa “Berlin” did not last long in The Money Heist. The character died in the initial seasons but the writers knew how to keep him in the series through flashbacks, deepening the relationship with his brother and other unclear events of his past. TO The Money Heist It has five episodes of the final season left, but the minds behind the series are not willing to let go of this lucrative story and that is why they will bring back one of the most memorable characters. Through its social networks, Netflix confirms that the Berlin spin-off will arrive on the platform in 2023, at the moment no details about the plot have been revealed.

Some people agree that the secrets and experiences of Berlin were already narrated in The Money Heist and that it is not necessary to extend the story further. But we well know that Netflix never misses the opportunity to extend any fiction as long as it brings good numbers to its offices. On the other hand, the series has lost intensity as the seasons have passed, becoming repetitive and even tedious in certain aspects; The second part of the fifth block will put an end to the adventure born a few years ago but it will mark the beginning of a new stage for Berlin, will it be worth it?

South Korea is already developing its own version of La Casa de Papel and the plans are ambitious. According to information revealed by Variety late last year, it will be produced by BH Entertainment, Contents Zium and distributed by Netflix; the director will be Kim Hong-Sun, who has been in charge of handling dramas like Voice, Black and The Guest. Just a few hours ago, Hae-soo Park was revealed as the actor who will play the new Berlin; This South Korean star is already famous in his native country, however, his name became better known thanks to his appearance in The Squid Game – 100% like the treacherous Cho Sang-woo. The fans best connected to entertainment in this country are very pleased with the news and are now waiting for new names. We will see what the result of this production is in the future tense.

Without a doubt, The Money Heist it is still a strong title on the Netflix platform. The original version will end soon but we will surely see the world indulge in the new Korean production. At the moment it does not have a release date.

