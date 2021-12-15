Key facts:

Lattice Exchange launches its platform and education in Spanish.

Including the Spanish language furthers Lattice’s vision of making DeFi accessible to all.

Madrid, Spain, December 15. – The leading platform in decentralized finance (DeFi), Lattice Exchange, has taken a further step to bring education and DeFi activities to the Spanish-speaking community, the second most spoken language in its ecosystem, through the incorporation of educational sections of DeFi and Launchpad in Spanish.

The Lattice Exchange Launchpad enables anyone, regardless of crypto holdings, to discover, access and support early stage crypto businesses before their token gains wide adoption on the most popular centralized exchange platforms. . Until now, the Lattice Exchange Launchpad was limited to English.

The introduction of the Spanish language furthers Lattice’s vision of making DeFi accessible to all. It also serves its growing Spanish community in a more personalized way. In a clear effort to educate the masses, beyond the traditional English-speaking cryptocurrency pockets. The team has already started creating explanatory videos and tutorials in Spanish on Youtube, infographics on Instagram, and news / update threads on Twitter.

The Lattice Exchange platform is based on Constellation’s Hypergraph network. Take advantage of seamless cross-chain sharing and DeFi applications.

Lattice Launchpad was launched in August 2021 with the Alkimi Exchange as the first project to have almost $ 10 million deposited during its initial listing on the Launchpad in less than five days, resulting in an oversubscription of 100 times more than expected.

The Launchpad platform has also had other successes with projects such as Double Dice in November 2021. In this, users deposited a total of $ 6.8 million to help raise $ 250,000 for the project. With the Geojam project in December 2021, users deposited $ 4.9 million, also surpassing the project’s $ 200,000 collection in just 5 days.

The Spanish community using Lattice Exchange has seen steady growth, reflecting the explosive growth of cryptocurrencies in Latin American countries such as El Salvador, which has frequently been in the headlines for its large purchases of Bitcoin, and Brazil pushing to accept cryptocurrencies as currency. legal tender. Lattice has shown this with the rapid growth of the number of members of the Spanish community on various social media platforms.

Mundo Crypto, the leading cryptocurrency education company based in Spain, partnered with Constellation in July 2021. The collaboration was announced live on stage during an event in Madrid before a crowd.

“The growth that Constellation is seeing as an alternative to the traditional blockchain is enormous and those of us who understand this sector know how important the Lattice Exchange is to them. There are more and more projects on its launch pad and the growth of its community is exponential, I see great moments for Lattice and Constellation in the next few years. Mani Thawani, founder and CEO of Mundo Crypto .

The growth of the community and social networks has been constant in recent months, with the addition of a Spanish-speaking team. Since the launch of social networks in Spanish, back in August 2021, the Telegram channels in Spanish of Lattice and Constellation already host more than 10,000 unique members, almost exceeding the total of Constellation’s main channel, which houses the community. English speaking. The numbers are impressive on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube as well, progressively approaching the 15,000 threshold.

“The growth in the number of members of the Spanish community using the Lattice Exchange platform, as well as their participation in the Constellation Ecosystem, is surprising, considering the period of time. Given that Spanish is one of the most widely spoken languages ​​in the world, it makes sense that this transition should be made to offer a better user experience. As Lattice continues to expand its operations globally, we may consider adding more language coverage to serve the needs of the local audience. We are looking forward to taking even bigger steps in the Latin American community in 2022 ». Gina Rubino, Marketing Director of Constellation Network and Lattice Exchange.

About Lattice Exchange

Lattice Exchange is at the convergence of decentralized finance and commerce. It connects all the blockchain ecosystems and allows users to access the value of those ecosystems in one place.

Lattice aims to reduce risk and friction for operators while increasing transparency and ROI. It supports seamless cross-chain exchanges as well as a multitude of DeFi applications (APY programs and liquidity pools) using Constellation’s Hypergraph, with near-zero commissions and a horizontally scalable decentralized network.

Using its own governance model, Lattice allows governance token holders to collectively decide on the Launchpad enlistments.

Constellation Website and RRSS in Spanish

