

The cost of insulin would be capped at $ 35.

Among the multiple negotiations on the $ 1.75 trillion package of the Build Back Better agenda (BBB – Rebuild Better) highlights the achievement of marking a cap of $ 35 dollars on the price of insulin, which will have a direct impact on the health and pockets of Americans, including Latino communities.

“The price of insulin will drop from $ 600 to $ 35 [dólares al mes]. That is where it should have always been if the proper laws had been established, “the Senate Majority Leader said at the beginning of November. Chuck schumer (New York).

That happened after an intense push-and-pull that featured an endorsement from the senator Bernie sanders (Vermont) on medications in general, but with a particular focus on insulin by senators Jeanne shaheen and Maggie Hassan, both from New Hampshire, and Tina smith (Minnesota).

The decision to include this proposal in the BBB plan that will be discussed and put to a vote before Christmas was celebrated by the Dra. Elena Ríos, president of the National Hispanic Medical Association.

“After many years of suffering from diabetes, many patients must be given insulin… and that medication has increased (in price) much higher than many medications”Ríos lamented in an interview. “We must have better access to medicines for the people of this country.”

Who benefits

Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) indicate that among American adults 18 years and older, the prevalence of diagnosed diabetes was highest among American Indians and Alaska Natives at 14.7%.

Nevertheless, people of Latino origin are close with 12.5%, while Afro-Americans with 11.7%.

Asians rank fourth with 9.2% of cases, followed by whites with 7.5%.

On the origin of the Latinos who suffer the most from this disease, Mexicans lead the list with 14.4%, followed by Puerto Ricans with 12.4%.

People with origin in Central America (Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala) represent 8.3% and Cubans 6.5%.

Although it does not mean that all people with diabetes should take insulin, Dr. Ríos emphasizes that the decision of Congress will benefit millions of people.

Biden celebrates

On November 17, as part of your agenda to highlight the benefits of the BBB social package, President Joe Biden Celebrated Lowering the Cost of Insulin and Other Medications.

“If you are one of the millions of Americans who pay about $ 1,000 a month for your insulin, for example, my Build Back Better plan will make sure we change that too, because it means that no one will pay more than $ 35 in a month. for his insulin, “said the president in his speech at the General Motors factory in Detroit, Michigan.

Carlos Guevara, director of the UnidosUS Immigration Policy Project, also acknowledged direct benefits for Latino communities with this reform proposal.

“Limiting the cost of certain medicines will be important … like the cost of insulins, which can be very expensive for all communities, but we know that for the Hispanic community it could mean something very important,” said Guevara in an interview about the multiple benefits for Latinos with the BBB agenda.

Dr. Ríos insisted that while not all these patients should take insulin, reducing its cost will have a positive impact.

“The most common problems in this country are diabetes, heart problems, different types of cancer and all require certain medications,” he said. “Then it is a great triumph for Latinos to have access to cheaper mediciness “.

Representative Bobby Scott (Virginia), chair of the House Education and Labor Committee, also highlighted the advancement in that chamber of the BBB legislation.

“It reduces the cost of prescription drugs, including insulin, so Americans will no longer be forced to ration or give up life-saving drugs,” he said.