Macaulay Culkin How much did you earn for being on “My Poor Little Angel”?

The famous actor Macaulay Culkin managed to reach the top from a very young age thanks to his participation as a protagonist in the films of “My poor angel”, Being those that continue to be reproduced many years later.

For several weeks ago, the transmission of Christmas movies were everywhere, undoubtedly one of the films The most iconic and favorite of almost all families, Mi Pobre Angelito, which has become the ideal classic to see during the month of December.

The film stars Macaulay Culkin who plays Kevin McCallister, the younger brother of the McCallister brothers, just eight years old.

On Christmas Eve he has an argument with several members of his family which causes his mother to send him to sleep in the attic, just one day before his Christmas vacation to Paris.

However, the family gets up late the morning in which they had to take the flight, therefore, they forget Kevin at his house and he has to defend it from two thieves who want to enter to steal.

It is worth mentioning that for the first film of “My Poor Little Angel”, Macaulay Culkin had a salary of $ 110,000 dollars, but for the second part the income was $ 4.5 million dollars, which would be more than 92 million Mexican pesos.

However, it is important to note that the actor was also given a portion of the proceeds at the box office.

On the other hand, Macaulay Culkin was born on August 26, 1980 and began his career at the age of four.

However, his rise to fame came when he appeared in the movie Uncle Buck to the Rescue in 1989 and his salary was reported to be $ 40,000.

On the other hand, Macaulay Culkin in the year 1994 starred in the Ricky Ricón (Richie Rich) movie for which he received the amount of 8 million dollars.

Also, as if that weren’t enough, Culkin also appeared in the movie My First Kiss (My Girl) alongside Anna Chlumsky, Dan Aykroyd and Jamie Lee Curtis.

This is how during the nineties, the actor from My Poor Little Angel became one of the biggest stars.

However, the years after his success were quite complex for his artistic career.

But, years later and fortunately, that is in the past and today Macaulay Culkin looks happier than ever.

And it is that, with a new air in his career and a happy love relationship, the actor seems to have overcome his problems and today he succeeds again.

This was demonstrated a couple of months ago, when he made his return to television to star in American Horror Story.