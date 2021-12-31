A week ago the unexpected fourth installment of The Matrix hit the big screen – 87%. Despite having been one of the most important franchises between the end of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st century, it marked a remarkable revolution in the way of telling stories from the narrative to the visual – at least as a film that had the opportunity to projected worldwide – it seemed that the story of Neo and Trinity was already concluded, however, for commercial reasons perhaps, Warner Bros. decided to resume this adventure.

During these days it has become clear that the reunion with these characters did not work for the entire audience. While some perceived it as an independent journey from the original trilogy into new possibilities within this universe, for other viewers – fans or not – it turned out to be a completely unnecessary product. Within the same film, it seems that Lana Wachowski justifies the reason why she took up a story that was already completed, where she directly throws the responsibility to the company pointing out that they had taken Matrix with or without your collaboration.

Within the same Matrix Resurrections – 65%, it seems to be an open ending to possible more sequels or some other type of spin-offs, and the question remains whether they will really take the risk of lengthening the franchise after the reception of this film . It was Keanu Reeves who commented a couple of days ago that he didn’t think the Wachowskis were interested, but if the possibility existed, he would be willing to put himself in the shoes of Neo or Thomas Anderson once more.

Now, this is far from happening, and it is the same producer James McTeigue who confirms it. An interview lasts with Collider, the also director of V for Vengeance – 73% (where Lana and Lilly were screenwriters) assured that at least he and Lana have no interest in giving it some kind of continuity.

Look, for us, I think, right now, it’s just the movie that you’ve seen. We don’t have any prequel in mind. We don’t have any sequels in mind. We have no more trilogy. But I think the movie also works where it’s really open to the public’s interpretation, like what happened in those 60 years before Neo, or Thomas Anderson was caught again. When Neo and Trinity are there at the end, and they’re talking to the analyst, what do they really mean they’re going to change? So I think he’s out there, but he’s not at our helm right now.

It is clear that if you continue working with everything related to the 1999 film, it will no longer be in the hands of the creative minds of Matrix. And, truth be told, it’s hard for Warner to want to take a chance after the film’s low earnings, mixed opinions from critics and fans, and the scant interest it has generated in HBO Max globally. If they do decide to take the risk despite this, it probably has something to do with the fact that they have invested before.

On the fact that the company is seeing the franchise only as a source of income, McTeigue did not doubt that it is still a financially alive franchise for Warner.

There is always the financial part. There are always the filmmakers who want to make the movies, and there are always the studios or streamers who have the money to facilitate that. So yes. It is always a business equation as well as a creative equation.

