Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan congratulates the Atlanta Braves after NLDS win over the Milwaukee Brewers: “Let’s go, boys!”

The Braves narrowly came out with the win in Game 4 of the NLDS, giving the Braves the three wins they needed to head for the NLCS.

While Atlanta celebrates their second Championship Appearance in two years, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan offered enthusiastic support of his city’s home team.

The Atlanta Falcons followed up Ryan’s tweet with one of their own, featuring the hashtag #BattleATL.

Ryan wasn’t the only athlete to show his support of Atlanta’s team. Atlanta United FC striker Josef Martinez showed up in person to support the Braves at Truist Park.

Atlanta’s NBA team, the Atlanta Hawks, also congratulated the Braves on another NCLS appearance. The Braves advanced to the 2020 Championship Series before losing 3-4 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Journalists and media organizations also reflected on what the win means for Atlanta.

FINAL: Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 4 What a great story Atlanta is. Lost Ronald Acuña Jr. to a torn ACL, lost Mike Soroka for a torn Achilles, lost Marcell Ozuna to a domestic-violence incident. Could have folded. Could have played for 2022. Went for it. And now Atlanta is in the NLCS. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 13, 2021

Freddie Freeman is something else. His homer beats the league’s best closer Josh Hader, who hardly ever gives up a homer. And it sends Atlanta to the NLCS. Braves can’t let Freeman leave, right? – Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 13, 2021

FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW, THE ATLANTA BRAVES WILL BE PLAYING FOR THE RIGHT TO GO TO THE WORLD SERIES – Talking Chop (@TalkingChop) October 13, 2021

The support from Ryan and others offers hope in the Atlanta sports realm, where the Falcons have failed to make a Super Bowl since their infamous “28-3” loss to the New England Patriots. They are currently ranked last in their division, a far cry from the 88-73 record the Braves posted to win the NL East.

Although the Braves won what’s been referred to as “the worst division in baseball“, their commanding win over the Milwaukee Brewers in spite of so many injuries demonstrates that this Atlanta team is built with a playoff mentality.

The celebration tonight centers around first baseman Freddie Freeman, who gave the Braves the lead in the eighth inning with a historic home run.

Freddie Freeman became the 1st player in franchise history with a go-ahead HR in the 8th inning or later in a series-clinching win. pic.twitter.com/ugQOO86JqB – ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 13, 2021

As the Braves celebrate another incredible October stretch, the entire Atlanta sports world stands behind them to cheer them on to bring home a title for the city.