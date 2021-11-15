Michelle Salas owns luxurious residences. Are they from Luis Miguel? | Instagram

Michelle Salas, the first-born of Luis MiguelShe would be the owner of luxurious properties in the United States, where she currently spends most of her time.

The daughter of Luis Miguel, Michelle Salas and de Stephanie Salas lives currently resides in the United States due to her constant trips to collaborate with major international brands, which forces her to live without a fixed place.

However, it is presumed that the “daughter of the Sun of Mexico“She maintains a very carefree life by having two houses, one in Florida and the other in New York, although she also travels constantly to Europe, from where she has been captured from the beautiful white balconies in the large buildings.

Michelle Salas owns luxurious residences Are they from Luis Miguel ?. Photo: Instagram Capture

As it transpired, the “model“She has two residences in the United States, the same as the young woman from 32 years has shared through their social networks, Michelle Salas, is very active and frequently shares content with her followers, who number 1.8 million.

As recently became known, the Stephanie Salas’ firstborn She would have acquired a luxurious apartment in the city of Miami which cost her three million dollars, apparently it would be the same one who would pay it with the earnings she obtains from her work, so Luis Miguel would not contribute a penny.

The property is located in an exclusive area of ​​Miami in the state of Florida and has a minimalist decoration in which the white color predominates with tones from the taupé range. The Silvia Pasquel’s granddaughter He added his touch with abstract paintings and objects that highlight the decoration.

Michelle Salas’ second property is located in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York and this would be a little simpler and smaller than the one in Miami, and apparently she has had it for several years.

The rooms have a vintage style with blue and white colors, as well as a decoration that includes mirrors, lights, and wooden floors, apparently the “influencer“He has good taste, which is also appreciated through his fashion sessions.

It can be said that the “student of fashion design“You can live a life full of luxuries and comforts traveling from one place to another thanks to your current job as a model

It is worth mentioning that Michelle Salas has three brothers, a younger sister on her mother’s side and two younger brothers, the fruits of the past relationship between her father and Aracely Arámbula.