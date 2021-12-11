

Miss Universe 2021. Who are the Latina participants?

Photo: MENAHEM KAHANA / . / .

This Sunday, December 12, the new most beautiful woman in the world will finally be met, where 23-year-old Elle Smith, from the state of Kentucky, is the one who will represent the United States in this 70th edition of Miss Universe.

The contest will be held in the tourist city of Eilat, in Israel. It will have in competition 80 candidates from different countries that will compete for the crown that will be awarded by the Mexican Andrea Meza, who lasted only 6 months with the title, as the pandemic forced to change the dates of the contest in 2020 and it was held in May of this year.

A total of 15 candidates will be selected by a preliminary jury, which highlights the intervention of the host Adamari López, and the Miss Universe Organization.

Then they will parade in a new round in a bathing suit, where they will exit competition 6.

Subsequently, the 10 semifinalists will model in evening gowns, of which only 5 will be able to go to the question area by the jury. Two more contestants will be eliminated, thus leaving 3 finalists, who will submit to the same final question and, to conclude, will give one last catwalk so that the panel of judges can reveal the winner of Miss Universe 2021.

Who are the participants of Miss Universe 2021?

Miss Colombia: Valeria Ayos

Miss Argentina: Julieta García

Miss Brazil: Teresa Santos

Miss Peru: Yely Rivera

Miss Paraguay: Nadia Ferreira

Miss Venezuela: Luiseth Materán

Miss Chile: Antonia Figueroa

Miss Bolivia: Nahemi Uequin

Miss Ecuador: Susy Sacoto

Miss Dominican Republic: Debbie Aflalo

Miss Mexico: Débora Hallal

Miss Panama: Brenda Smith

Miss Haiti: Pascale Belony

Miss El Salvador: Alejandra Gavidia

Miss Guatemala: Dannia Guevara Morfin

Miss Nicaragua: Allison Wassmer

Miss Costa Rica: Valeria Rees

Miss Puerto Rico: Michelle Marie Colón

On the other hand, it is important to mention that this edition will be special, since it will receive a competitor from Morocco, after the country was absent from the competition for more than 40 years.

Hosted for the sixth time by American comedian and television host Steve Harvey, the three-hour event can be seen live on Telemundo starting at 6 PM ET under the leadership of Jacky Bracamontes and Cristián de la Fuente.

