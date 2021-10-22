10/22/2021 at 4:33 PM CEST

.

Garbiñe Muguruza, seeded number two, was clearly defeated today in the quarterfinals of the Kremlin Cup by Estonia Anett Kontaveit (6-1 and 6-1).

The disciple of Conchita Martinez He had no option against an inspired tennis player, who was very good at the service with six direct aces and even better the rest with 25 points by 6 of her rival.

In addition, the seed number nine showed unusual efficiency, taking almost every breakout opportunity available to him.

TO Muguruza, which debuted in Moscow, seemed to lack the strength from the kick-off. He served badly, committed three double faults and never gave the feeling of being in the game.

With this defeat, the Spanish is not assured of her presence in the WTA final, which will be held from November 10 to 17 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Muguruza is now sixth in the ranking and although Naomi osaka and Asleigh barty It seems that they will not participate in the tournament, the Hispanic-Venezuelan still has two tournaments to mathematically seal their participation.

Kontaveit, who has won two of the three WTA titles to her credit this season, is number 23 in the world.

Nor was the Belarusian able to fulfill its top seed number one vitola Aryna Sabalenka, which fell to the Russian Yekaterina Alexandrova, number 122 in the world, (3-6 and 4-6).