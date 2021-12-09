

Nike is DSW’s largest supplier of sporting goods and accounted for approximately 7% of DSW’s sales in 2020.

Photo: Justin Sullivan / .

Nike announced that it will stop selling its sports shoes and clothing at DSW, one of the largest shoe store chains in the United States.. The company will stop offering its brand in that chain in 2022.

One reason for the end of this relationship is that Nike is planning to sell more of its products through its own stores, websites, apps, and just a few select retailers.

The company has significantly reduced the number of traditional stores it sells its products to in recent years, all in order to improve profits and strengthen control over how its products are displayed.

This plan has hurt some independent shoe and sports stores, which rely heavily on the sale of Nike, the world’s largest shoe maker, to attract customers.

Designer Brands, DSW’s parent company, said Nike shipped the last of its products to the company in September. Once DSW sells them in stores and on their online page, they will no longer be able to offer Nike products in their stores..

Nike is DSW’s largest supplier of sporting goods and accounted for about 7% of DSW’s sales in 2020, as reported by CNN.

Nike’s CFO Matthew Friend said in September that the brand is no longer sold in about 50% of retail stores where it has been offered since this strategy began in 2017.

At the time, Nike said it would focus its resources, marketing and core products on just 40 strategic stores., including Foot Locker and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Selling products on its own website and brick-and-mortar stores generates more than double the revenue for Nike as it would from selling through wholesale partners.

The company also gets much tighter control over the buyer experience and prices of its products. That’s a huge advantage for a premium brand like Nike, which wants to present merchandise to customers in an attractive and consistent way, and avoid having products come at deep discounts.

Tyou may also be interested:

– They sell a pair of Nike sneakers for $ 133,000

– A King Midas: First Nike shoes worn by Kobe Bryant in the NBA were auctioned for more than $ 30,000 [FOTO]

– The fashion world is in mourning: Virgil Abloh, creative director of Louis Vutton and Off-White, has passed away at 41