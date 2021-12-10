

A recurring consumption of soft drinks, sweetened beverages, commercial coffees, fast food, ice cream and pastries, is directly related to obesity and weight gain.

Photo: Photo by Sander Dalhuisen on Unsplash / Unsplash

Many factors influence weight control and of course the gradual increase in weight that leads to a dreaded chronic disease: obesity. By now we all know that obesity has reached epidemic numbers, the most worrying thing is that it is one of the strongest antecedents around the main chronic diseases, such as: heart conditions, diabetes, hypertension, depression and many more. The reality is that diet plays a fundamental role in prevention and control, therefore it is likely that certain foods contribute more directly to weight gain than others. Among the most worrisome are products processed with high in calories, fat, added sugars, and salt. In addition, many of the foods that most promote obesity fit into most of the dietary habits that characterize modern society.

Based on the above, according to experts in nutrition and medicine, these are the foods with which you have to be especially careful. They are not only related to weight gain, their excessive consumption deteriorates health and increases the risk of other chronic diseases. Therefore: It is essential to limit their consumption, control the portions and enjoy them on special occasions in moderation; especially if you are trying to lose weight.

1. Soft drinks

Soft drinks are not only characterized by being high in calories and added sugar, they lack important nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. Drinking soda too often is one of the main causes that contribute to weight gain and eventually obesity. In fact, research shows that people who regularly drink sugary sodas are much more likely to gain weight than those who don’t. One study found that people who often drink soda along with their daily diet consumed 572 more calories per day. Over time, this could easily lead to significant weight gain. Also, it’s no secret to say that drinking soda is linked to an increased risk of chronic and degenerative health conditions.

Drink soft drinks. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Sweetened coffees

It is not the same to drink black coffee rich in antioxidants, than to bet on commercial processed coffee drinks. Commercial coffee is usually sweetened with syrup or sugar, and in fact Coffee and coffee-based beverages such as frappés, caffe latte, or frozen mocha can contain as much sugar as soda. Like sodas and other sugar-sweetened beverages, high-sugar coffee drinks can contribute to weight gain and are unhealthy. In the long term, they tend to increase your risk of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes. So, for those who are trying to lose weight or simply improve their daily habits It’s best to avoid the sugar-filled options at local coffee shops and convenience stores. The way you usually prepare coffee at home is also very important, bet on adding a touch of your favorite non-dairy milk and a little natural sweetener such as honey or stevia.

Cold coffee. / Photo: Pixabay

3. Ice cream

Most commercially made ice cream is high in sugar and fat. Plus, because ice cream is often eaten as a dessert, it can add a lot of extra calories to any meal, even when we’re already full after the main course. While it is perfectly healthy to enjoy a rich dessert occasionally, it is important not to consume it as part of your daily habits. Also, fortunately today There are many variants of healthier and lighter ice creams, which are made with water or vegetable milk, nuts and fresh fruit., bet on the options that contain less than 15 grams of sugar per serving and always watch the quantities. A great idea is to make homemade ice cream, mixing frozen fruit and Greek yogurt for a more nutritious alternative.

Ice cream. / Photo: Pexels

4. Pizza

Pizza is one of the foods that Americans consume the most: children, adults and adolescents. Unfortunately, most pizzas have a high in fat, refined carbohydrates and calories. Some varieties are also made with large amounts of cheese and processed meats that have been cured, smoked, or salted. The truth is that a higher intake of processed meats is directly related to obesity, in addition to an increased risk of heart disease and certain types of cancer. However, all is not lost: According to experts, pizza can still fit into a full diet, as long as it is enjoyed occasionally and in moderation. Also, it is important to note that not all pizzas are the same.. So it is possible to experiment with versions of healthier homemade pizzas with lots of vegetables and unprocessed proteins like sliced ​​chicken breast, smaller amounts of cheese and whole grain pizza bases or the famous cauliflower.

Pizza./Photo: Shutterstock

5. Cookies and donuts

Cookies and donuts often contain large amounts of sugar, refined flour, and fat. They are also often high in calories. Although they are most enjoyable and comforting, it is important to take into account the following information: 1 large chocolate chip cookie can contain more than 220 calories, while a glazed donut contains more than 300 calories. Thus, they are tastes that we can indulge in very occasionally and not excessively, that is, when cravings arise, it is best to limit yourself to a small portion instead of a complete package of cookies or donuts. For everyday days with sweet cravings, bet on a serving of yogurt with nuts and berries, homemade oatmeal cookies or some chia pudding.

Donuts / Photo: Unsplash

6. Fast food

Of course, this is nothing new: It is well known that fast food is one of the main triggers for obesity in the world. Taking into account that every day the fast-food alternatives available are increasing, it is worth being careful with their consumption, since they are very accessible and convenient foods that help us save time. Nevertheless, Most fast food items are highly processed and loaded with calories, fat, sodium, and added sugar. For this reason, numerous studies have reported that eating fast food more frequently could be linked to an increased risk of obesity, along with other health problems such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes. When we talk about fast food we mean: hamburgers, tacos, burritos, pizza, fish and chips, mozzarella sticks, desserts, ice cream, donuts, fried rice, chicken nuggets, and more. The best recommendation is to leave these temptations for special days and bet on cooking most of the food at home. Try never to eat this type of food more than once a week.

Fast food. / Photo: Shutterstock

–

It may interest you: