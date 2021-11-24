Octavio Ocaña, Nerea disappeared? they assure they cannot find it | Instagram

Disappeared? Hidden? Social networks have indicated that Nerea Godinez, the fiancee of Octavio Ocana it has disappeared and this has caused a stir. According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, publications have been shared in which they ask for help to find the young couple of whom he gave life to Benito rivers in Neighbors.

A few days ago, Nerea Godínez’s social network accounts were closed, as she herself shared, this because she has received a lot of criticism and others since the unfortunate October 28 that Octavio Ocaña left; However, now the issue for many is where this woman is.

Quiroz has indicated that publications had already become popular in which they spoke that the whereabouts of this woman were unknown; However, he assures that this caused more credibility after one of Benito’s sisters shared it.

Because he closed them, in social networks there is no activity by Nerea Godínez and there has not been any talk about her giving interviews or going somewhere, as has happened in recent weeks.

The publications assure that those close to whom Octavio Ocaña was going to marry this December have tried to contact her without any success, something that is raising concern among their loved ones, acquaintances and even fans.

Probably and as she herself said, she is away from the public eye to give herself a space among so many speculations and accusations against her, which even blame her for what happened with the famous actor.

On the other hand, there are those who speculate that he could be hiding, since the closure of his accounts in social networks would coincide with the statements that Nerea’s company could be investigated and therefore, herself, because “Tavito” would have invested a significant sum of money in it.

Many find rumors that there is life insurance for Octavio Ocana that Nerea Godínez is the beneficiary when they were not even married yet, the same with the “attempted testament” that the young woman assured she had in her possession and indicated that she would not reveal it until she shared it with the actor’s family.

Just last Tuesday on the Justice page for Octavio Ocaña on Facebook, the properties that the Televisa star would have left were shared, which consist of a house in CDMX, one in Tabasco, a piece of land in Querétaro and a bank account in a popular bank.