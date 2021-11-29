After thousands of social media users around the world questioned the fact that the World Health Organization (WHO) “skipped” two letters of the Greek alphabet to name the new variant of Covid-19 originated in South Africa and named as Omicron, the agency has responded to this controversy.

The WHO on Friday chose to name the variant “omicron”, which was first notified to the agency by scientists from South Africa. continuing his use of the Greek alphabet to name the notable variants of the virus.

However, social media users correctly pointed out that the organization skipped two letters in doing so, “nu” and “xi”, which led to questioning the measure.

The WHO has followed the Greek alphabet when labeling certain variants of the virus, SARS-CoV-2, since May. Since then, he explains that the system allows the variants to be referred to in a simpler way than by their scientific names. What’s more, the system helps prevent people from referring to variants by where they were detected, which could create a stigma.

Many people expected that the agency will label the last variant as “nu”, which comes after “mu”, a strain designated on August 30, however this did not occur.

WHO explains why he missed two letters

In a statement provided to the agency AP, the WHO clarified that had omitted the letter ‘nu’ for clarity (since in English it sounds very similar to “new”, nuevo) and the xi because in China it is a very common surname.

“(The) good practices of the agency for naming diseases suggest avoiding ‘causing offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic group,'” the WHO detailed.

The clarification came after many users on social networks suspiciously swipe that the decision sought to avoid offending Chinese leader Xi Jinping, after two years in which the Geneva-based organization has been accused of not being strict enough with the Asian giant.

Xi is such a common family name in China which in fact includes 11 different surnames which are written differently in Mandarin and other dialects.

This is the first time the organization has skipped letters since it started using the Greek alphabet for coronavirus variants.. He had previously used the alphabet to label 12 others. Alpha, beta, gamma and delta are currently “worrying variants” like omicron. Lambda and mu receive the less serious designation of “variant of interest.” Another six letters were assigned to ancient variants of interest.

