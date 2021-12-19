12/19/2021 at 11:40 CET

.

Oscar Cabrera, a Dominican player who plays for Cantbasket, is under observation at the Valdecilla Hospital, after suffering a syncope yesterday during the EBA League game that the Cantabrian team was playing against CB Santurzi, which led to the suspension of the match to 2.49 minutes to go until the conclusion of the first quarter.

The player vanished in the La Albericia pavilion when he was about to take off the baseline and left the sports facility on a stretcher, already conscious and showing his thumb up, receiving the applause of all the people present in the pavilion, according to Cantbasket. it’s a statement.

Oscar Cabrera He is under observation at the Marqués de Valdecilla University Hospital (HUMV), after performing different medical and analytical tests. Doctors have diagnosed that the player has suffered a syncope in the match and the usual protocols are being followed.

The Board of Directors of Cantbasket 04 Santander has thanked the “quick and important intervention” of the club doctor, Fernando Cortina placeholder image; together with the also doctors Fermin Y Noelia, parents of players from the Cantbasket 04 quarry, who were in the stands watching the game; in addition to the Urgencies and Emergencies 061 service of the Cantabrian Health Service.

Likewise, the Santander club appreciates the facilities provided by the Santurtzi SK Basketball Club to suspend the match, through its coaching staff led by Inigo Nunez, and by the referees Francisco Javier Rodriguez Y Luis Juli.