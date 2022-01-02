

The Tianwen-1 mission has obtained and transmitted to Earth a total of 540 gigabytes of data and its components.

Photo: CNS / CNSA / . / .

The China National Space Administration (ANEC) published last Saturday, four new images sent by the Tianwen-1 mission, the first in the Asian country to reach the surface of Mars.

Two of the photos fully or partially show the mission’s orbiter, which aids in communications between the rover, on the surface of Mars and Earth.

The mission orbiter assists in communications between the rover on the surface of Mars and Earth. (Photo: ANEC)

The image showing the full body of the orbiter was taken by a camera launched from the spacecraft, the ANEC explained.

The photo shows the full body of the orbiter. (Photo: ANEC)

The other two images include one of the barren reddish Martian surface and another of the ice-covered north pole of the neighboring planet.

Martian north pole, covered in ice (Photo: ANEC)

In the image of the surface of Mars, you can see parts of the “Zhurong”, the rover of the mission. from which the image was taken and that already accumulates 224 days of work on the red planet and more than 1.4 kilometers traveled, according to the ANEC.

“Zhurong”, the mission’s scout vehicle. (Photo: ANEC)

The authorities explained that the scout vehicle “has far exceeded” its life expectancy, which was estimated to be about three months.

Water existence tests

The Tianwen-1 mission has obtained and transmitted to Earth a total of 540 gigabytes of data and its components, according to the ANEC statement, still “have power and are in good condition.”

Tianwen-1 traveled a total of 450 million kilometers before entering Martian orbit on February 10, according to the ANEC.

The mission landed on the plain known as Utopia Planitia on May 15, making China the third country to do so, decades after the United States and the former Soviet Union succeeded.

Tianwen-1 is China’s first exploration mission to Mars and the first in history to combine travel, entry into orbit and descent in a single mission.

Chinese scientists intend to find more evidence of the existence of water or ice on that planet, as well as carry out research on the material composition of the surface of Mars or the characteristics of the climate.

With information from DW.

Also read:

NASA paid priests to figure out how to deal with aliens

NASA will launch the largest and most powerful space telescope in history in the middle of Christmas

Astronomers detect at least 70 “rogue” planets adrift without a star