Sirey Morán continues to enjoy her well-deserved vacation in her native Honduras. The winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina has taken the time to share with her more than 271 thousand Instagram followers the best moments she has lived, and in passing she has taken advantage of promoting national tourism.

“Thank God for everything,” he wrote when uploading an image in a bathing suit at sunset, on a Roatan beach.

The model has traveled the most beautiful places in her beautiful and beloved land, showing dreamy landscapes and inviting her audience to motivate themselves to visit her paradisiacal beaches.

“My country is beautiful,” he wrote from a pristine beach in West Bay, Roatan.

And she also took the time to pose like a couture model in an elegant white one-piece swimsuit, exuding beauty and class.

In another video, the 31-year-old Honduran woman shares a summary of her journey through Honduras, where she has shared with her large family.

“Here is a summary of my vacations in #roatan #Honduras. Thanks to everyone who made this a very special experience, ”he wrote.

He has also taken time to reflect and, above all, to be grateful for all the blessings that have come to his life. “When God is the captain of your life… Even in the greatest storm you will come out in victory. Thank God for everything! ”He wrote from the ferry in Roatan.

Her family has not been left out, the beauty queen has been in charge of showing them off in some images, where she appears enjoying with them.

“The best gift is the love of my family #teamsirey and that is why on this special day where Christmas is celebrated and in which we must thank God for so many things I say THANK YOU VERY MUCH to everyone who is part of my life and that they were part of my dream of being #nuestrabellezalatina coming true. To those in this photo: family, friends and all those who are also part of my life from a distance, thank you, I love you very much, “he wrote in a publication he published for Christmas.

The wonderful vacations that the winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina has enjoyed have been the best award for a year that will be unforgettable, thanks to her triumph in the famous Univision program.

Without a doubt, 2022 will be a year where he will continue to reap successes and undertake new projects in his new life.

