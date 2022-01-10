Sony Interactive Entertainment Spain (SIEE) announces the arrival of the second part of the January Sale to PlayStation Store (PS Store). PlayStation®4 (PS4 ™) and PlayStation®5 (PS5 ™) users will have a new offer of deeply discounted titles that will be available until January 19 through the PS Store and in addition to the existing ones.

Players will be able to find the standard versions, as well as the Deluxe versions, along with DLC’s at reduced prices. Among the new discounted titles, the following stand out:

Demon’s Soul ** for PS5 ™:

This remake, completely redesigned and masterfully optimized, introduces the horrors of a dark and misty fantasy land to a new generation of gamers. In his quest to increase his power, King Allant XII, monarch of Boletaria, channeled the ancient arts of the soul and awakened a demon as ancient as time: the Elder. This action caused a colorless mist to spread throughout the region, releasing terrifying creatures hungry for human souls. Those whose souls were taken from them lost their sanity and were left with only the desire to attack those who still have it. Before € 79.99 – now € 49.59.

Hitman 3 ** for PS4 ™ and PS5 ™:

It is the spectacular closing of the World of Murder trilogy. In this new installment, the ruthless professional known as Agent 47 returns to face the most important contracts of his entire career, in which every death matters. The player will discover an adventure in which he will travel around the world and visit exotic places that have been recreated in great detail to offer him endless creative opportunities for assassination. Was € 69.99 – now € 27.99.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition ** for PS4 ™:

America, 1899. The decline of the Wild West has begun. After a disastrous botched heist in the town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and Van der Linde’s gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the nation’s best bounty hunters on their heels, the gang must rob, rob and fight to survive their way through the rugged territory of the heart of America. As internal divisions mount and threaten to separate them all, Arthur must choose between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang that saw him grow. This edition includes all of the Story Mode content from the Special Edition, plus additional content for Red Dead Online. Was € 99.99 – now € 29.99.

Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition ** for PS4 ™ and PS5 ™:

In the very distant future, the discovery of a psionic hormone in the human brain gave people extrasensory powers and changed the world as it was known. As humanity adjusted to this new age, the Alters, a group of deranged mutants, began to descend from the sky hungry for human brains. Their great resistance to conventional attack methods made it necessary to take extreme measures to deal with the threat they posed to humanity.

Those endowed with great extrasensory abilities, the psionics, were the only possibility to stop the extermination of the heavens. The Alter Suppression Forces (FSA), humanity’s last line of defense, have since recruited psionics for their talents. This edition includes: SCARLET NEXUS (full set), “brain punk” bundle, digital soundtrack, digital art book, special battle outfit set -Red- and bonuses: “The Alter” add-on accessory and SAS add-on variations (3 ). Was € 79.99 – now € 39.99

Part Two Featured Sale Roundup January Sale: For PS5 ™: Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition ** € 65.99 / Original Price € 109.99. Demon’s Souls ** € 49.59 / Original price € 79.99. DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition ** € 24.99 / Original Price € 99.99. HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition ** € 27.99 / Original price € 69.99. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate ** € 26.99 / Original price € 59.99. Returnal ** € 59.99 / Original price € 79.99. Sackboy: A Big Adventure ** € 39.89 / Original price € 69.99. SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition ** € 39.99 / Original Price € 79.99. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ™ Deluxe Edition ** € 20.99 / Original Price € 59.99. For PS4 ™: A Way Out ** € 8.99 / Original Price € 29.99. Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition ** € 65.99 / Original Price € 109.99. CarX Drift Racing Online ** € 7.19 / Original price € 23.99. DayZ ** € 24.99 / Original price € 49.99. DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition ** € 24.99 / Original Price € 99.99. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot ** € 20.99 / Original price € 69.99. Far Cry®5 ** € 13.99 / Original Price € 69.99. Gang Beasts ** € 9.99 / Original Price € 19.99. Green Hell ** € 19.99 / Original price € 24.99. HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition ** € 27.99 / Original price € 69.99. Horizon Zero Dawn ™: Complete Edition ** € 9.99 / Original Price € 19.99. Lot of Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition and Great White Shark Card ** € 20.24 / Original price € 44.99. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate ** € 26.99 / Original price € 59.99. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker ** € 9.09 / Original price € 69.99. Red Dead Redemption 2: Definitive Edition ** € 29.99 / Original price € 99.99. Rust Console Edition ** € 39.99 / Original Price € 49.99. Sackboy: A Big Adventure ** € 39.89 / Original price € 69.99. SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition ** € 39.99 / Original Price € 79.99. SnowRunner ** € 19.99 / Original Price € 39.99. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ™ Deluxe Edition ** € 20.99 / Original Price € 59.99. The Crew® 2 ** € 9.99 / Original price € 49.99. The Last of Us ™: Remastered ** € 9.99 / Original Price € 19.99. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition ** € 9.99 / Original price € 49.99. Part 1 Featured Sale Roundup January Sale: For PS5 ™: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla * € 34.99 / Original Price € 69.99. Back 4 Blood * € 41.99 / Original price € 69.99. Battlefield 2042 * € 59.99 / Original Price € 79.99. Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War Multigenerational Bundle * € 37.49 / Original price € 74.99. Call of Duty®: Vanguard – Multigenerational Bundle * € 55.99 / Original Price € 79.99. DEATHLOOP * € 34.99 / Original Price € 69.99. Diablo® II: Resurrected ™ * € 29.99 / Original Price € 39.99. EA SPORTS ™ FIFA 22 * ​​€ 47.99 / Original Price € 79.99. FAR CRY®6 * € 41.99 / Original Price € 69.99. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut * € 59.99 / Original Price € 79.99. Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – Digital Bundle * € 47.99 / Original Price € 59.99. It Takes Two * € 19.99 / Original Price € 39.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales * € 40.19 / Original Price € 59.99. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy * € 45.49 / Original price € 69.99. NBA 2K22 * € 33.74 / Original price € 74.99. Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart * € 59.99 / Original price € 79.99. Resident Evil Village * € 30.09 / Original Price € 69.99. Riders Republic ™ * € 41.99 / Original Price € 69.99. For PS4 ™: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla * € 34.99 / Original price € 69.99. Back 4 Blood * € 41.99 / Original price € 69.99. Battlefield 2042 * € 59.99 / Original Price € 79.99. Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War Multigenerational Bundle * € 37.49 / Original price € 74.99. Call of Duty® Modern Warfare® * € 23.09 / Original Price € 69.99. Call of Duty®: Vanguard – Multigenerational Bundle * € 55.99 / Original Price € 79.99. CyberPunk 2077 * € 24.99 / Original Price € 49.99. Diablo® II: Resurrected ™ * € 29.99 / Original Price € 39.99. EA SPORTS ™ FIFA 22 * ​​€ 34.99 / Original Price € 69.99. FAR CRY®6 * € 41.99 / Original Price € 69.99. Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition * € 14.69 / Original price € 34.99. Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – Digital Bundle * € 47.99 / Original Price € 59.99. Insurgency: Sandstorm * € 29.99 / Original Price € 39.99. It Takes Two * € 19.99 / Original Price € 39.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales * € 40.19 / Original Price € 59.99. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy * € 45.49 / Original price € 69.99. Mass Effect ™ Legendary Edition * € 34.99 / Original Price € 69.99. MLB® The Show ™ 21 * € 19.99 / Original Price € 39.99. NBA 2K22 * € 29.39 / Original price € 69.99. Red Dead Redemption 2 * € 23.99 / Original Price € 59.99. Resident Evil Village * € 30.09 / Original Price € 69.99. Riders Republic ™ * € 41.99 / Original Price € 69.99. Rust Console Edition ** € 39.99 / Original Price € 49.99.

For more information on January Sales, visit the following LINK.