The Spanish Jon rahm has tested positive in Covid-19 this Saturday and has left the The Memorial, who led at the end of the third round with hits (-8) and a cumulative of 198 (-18). Rahm will remain in isolation until June 15. By then you will be subjected to a test that, if negative, will allow you to play the US Open starting Thursday, June 17.

The organizers of the Memorial in Dublin They were yet to decide whether to subject the rest of the players who participated in the third round to further tests. Americans Collin morikawa and Patrick Cantlay they finished in second place with individual records of 66 (-6) and 68 (-4) for a cumulative of 204 strokes (-12).

Rahm was looking in Dublin for his first title of the season in the PGA Tour. Without the Basque in competition, Morikawa and Cantlay jumped to the top of the rankings and became the first candidates for the title, this Sunday. Rahm, ranked second in the world, received the news from the PGA Tour medical staff as he was leaving the 18th green on Muirfield Village Golf Club, from the city of the state of Ohio, where he was the defending champion.

Wow. Rahm tested positive for Covid and has to withdraw. With a 6 shot lead. pic.twitter.com/ySwaIXQaNq – Until. (@UntilGolf) June 5, 2021

According to the PGA Tour, Rahm was notified on Monday that he would be subject to contact tracing protocols after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19. Under the PGA Tour health and safety plan, Rahm was allowed to remain in the tournament with the stipulation that he would have to be screened every day and would have restricted access to the covered facilities.

Rahm had tested negative every day, but his most recent test, conducted after the conclusion of his rain-delayed second round on Saturday morning and before the start of his third round in the afternoon, came back positive at 4:20 pm, while I was still on the tour. A PGA Tour medical advisor requested a confirmation test on the original sample, which came back positive at 6:05 p.m. when Rahm was finishing his third round.

Thoughts after today’s round pic.twitter.com/gWkBAWE42F – Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) June 6, 2021

Andy Levinson, senior vice president of tournament management for the PGA Tour, did not reveal during a news conference Saturday night whether Rahm was fully vaccinated. Levinson went on to say that under Tour protocols that align with CDC guidelines, a person who is fully vaccinated would not have been subject to contact tracing unless they showed symptoms.

“While this is an incredibly unfortunate situation, in the 50 events since the PGA Tour’s return to golf, there have only been four positive tests (including Rahm) within the competition,” the PGA Tour explained in its statement announcing the Rahm’s withdrawal. “The first positive and asymptomatic case as part of the Tour’s routine contact tracing protocols.”

