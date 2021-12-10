12/10/2021 at 1:28 PM CET

Joshua Kimmich It is one of the most relevant and known cases related to Covid-19 in the world of football.

The Bayern Munich footballer did not want to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, which caused his team to prohibit him from concentrating with his teammates. Days later, the German got Covid and currently, according to the German media, you have lung problems that could affect your heart, and you won’t be able to play again until 2022.

In fact, it was the club itself that reported that Kimmich He would not play until 2022 due to “slight infiltrations in the lung” as a result of the coronavirus.

Still, in a recent interview with Bild, sports medicine specialist Ingo Froböse confirmed that Joshua’s lung function Kimmich It could be affected in the long term, something that would influence your athletic performance. Therefore, this infiltration could have more serious consequences than expected by the midfielder, since “The infiltration can be a fluid in the lungs resulting from inflammation, that is, pneumonia, or the infiltration can also be from cellular tissue. It is frequent that a thickening of the lungs takes place “, affirms the expert.

“The consequence of infiltration is that the lung volume is no longer fully available. The body reacts to the infiltration, so inflammation is to be expected. This can have huge consequences if the tension is too early: even inflammation of the heart muscle, “adds Froböse.”If Kimmich goes back to training too soon, it can have major consequences, including inflammation of the heart muscle. “.

The doctor made it clear: “There is a danger that lung function will be affected in the long term & rdquor;. Bad news is piling up for Kimmich.