Rihanna models in a swimsuit as "The Queen of Fashion"

The beauty Barbadian singer, Rihanna, has shown that she not only has a talent for music, it was thanks to the great fame she obtained within the music industry that she managed to work on one of her biggest dreams, the design of fashions and the modeling.

On this occasion we will address a photograph in which he appears showing off in a beautiful Swimwear and demonstrating why it is placed as “The Queen of Fashion”, a title by which her fans recognize her and much more when looking at all the products she has managed to launch for her own brand Savage x Fenty.

This time it is a snapshot that was rescued by her own admirers, a page where they only rescue the favorite pieces of entertainment that she has managed to produce, either being captured in one of the events they attend or in a session. photographic in which he participates, of which there are already hundreds.

In the snapshot We can see that Rihanna was modeling with a beautiful swimsuit with a brown hue, revealing most of her most hidden tattoos and of course also that silhouette that Internet users love to observe so much, so they commented with hearts, faces in love and fire emojis, expressing his great pleasure to see her this way.

The publication has more than 4,000 likes and shows all that great attention that you have an audience for her, an artist who has proven to be complete in every way, very creative, self-confident and above all to be herself in any situation.

Rihanna knows perfectly what face to use for photo shoots and this time she used a very flirty one with which she managed to conquer the Internet users who came to appreciate the image, which she is also sharing so that more and more people get to know her.

In addition, we recently had excellent news that made her followers very happy, after five years of being retired from music, she released eight vinyl records where you can listen to her studio hits, also announcing that she is not retired from music.

This news greatly delighted his fans and filled them with hope that one day he will have a new album release or perhaps a musical presentation, something that has not happened since he focused on the creation of his catwalks for Amazon Prime Video, the which we recommend that have been very successful.