11/30/2021 at 18:11 CET

Pini Zahavi, Lewandowski’s representative, personified in statements to TZ the frustration of the Polish star at having run out of his first Ballon d’Or. In the edition that undoubtedly would have won the award, that of 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic suspended the gala and left the award an orphan.

In Germany, where Lewandowski reigns on the basis of goals, the reactions against the election of Leo have not been long in coming. Lothar Matthaüs showed disbelief in Sky Sports, despite the fact that the Albiceleste’s ’10’ raised the Copa América and had good numbers both in the Champions League and in LaLiga: “I don’t understand anything about this decision”, the Germanic legend pointed out, somewhat outraged by the final verdict.

For his part, the Polish striker only had good words for the big winners of the night: Leo Messi and Alexia Putellas. The Bayern attacker congratulated both via social networks, showing off his elegance. However, it was Pini Zahavi, his agent, who shot France Football with a dart for the Argentine’s choice: “Big congratulations to Messi: he is an impressive player and an eternal football legend, but the 2021 Ballon d’Or does not belong to him. Not this time. The Ballon d’Or belongs to Robert Lewandowski. Robert hasn’t been robbed, but he’s the man who deserved it. “

Luck was not on the Polish side either for the 2020 Ballon d’Or, suspended due to the coronavirus. Undoubtedly, the Pole would have kept the award, since he lifted the sextet together with Bayern Munich. However, he had to settle yesterday with the award for Best Scorer of the year. “It is not surprising that hundreds of millions of fans find it difficult to believe the final result. Monday night should have ended with Robert celebrating his first Ballon d’Or,” concluded Zahavi, hurt by the second place of his represented .