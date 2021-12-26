In a market as volatile as crypto, it is somewhat difficult to stay current. This is something that very few cryptocurrencies have achieved and Bitcoin is one of the rare cases. Perhaps because it is the first, it has enjoyed for many years to be in the first place of all the polls. This is always the cryptocurrency with the highest value, and almost always with the highest level of investment, but it seems that things are changing.

Over time, and with the increase in the popularity of cryptocurrencies, new digital assets have hit the market with great force. One of the most recent cases and that has had the greatest coverage is that of Shiba Inu, which without a doubt during 2021 has been the best year for the cryptocurrency.

The cryptocurrency meme par excellence, after Dogecoin which has also been surpassed, has been registering historical milestones after historical milestones. What this cryptocurrency has been achieving does not compare to other similar ones. In fact, it has been commented that it is the killer cryptocurrency of Dogecoin, Elon Musk’s favorite.

Although Dogecoin and Bitcoin continue to be viable alternatives to invest in, what Siba Inu has taken advantage of is in search popularity. According to data exposed by CoinMarketCap, during 2021 Shiba Inu has managed to surpass Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin in views.

The data ensures that Shiba Inu has obtained a total of 188,019,378 views during this period. In second place is Bitcoin with 145,519,992 searches; In third place is Dogecoin with 107,402,681 searched, and up to fifth place is none other than Ethereum with 81,358,080 views, which is somewhat surprising since it is the second most relevant cryptocurrency on the market.

Shiba Inu is gaining ground

Being the most sought after cryptocurrency with more than 188 million views during the last 12 months alone is a great feat that not just any cryptocurrency manages to achieve. In fact, not even the most important cryptocurrency on the market has. Bitcoin has come in second place with a difference of 43 million views that leaves the narrow cryptocurrency in a very bad place in value.

What becomes much more interesting for all people is that Shiba Inu only has 15 months in the market and in 12 months it has obtained more visits than any other cryptocurrency that has been fighting for a long time to rise in position in the table. It is something so impressive that right now the cryptocurrency meme is in the 13th place as the largest cryptocurrency in the world in capitalization.

The above data has alarmed some, but also cheered a large group, especially investors. If we look at the most recent data, only during the month of October of this year Shiba Inu has managed to increase more than 133% and this was only recorded in a period of 4 days. At that time, it reached its all-time high, positioning itself at 0.000088 US dollars.

With these data, it is no longer a secret to anyone that Shiba Inu is in a very important bull run. So relevant is that it has managed to reach 41.5 billion dollars in total market value. Things have gotten so serious with this meme cryptocurrency that it has managed to displace the other cryptocurrency Dogecoin and be, thus far, a bit more prosperous.

Popularity will increase

If Shiba Inu has already registered great results, in the future this will increase. There are different factors that benefit Shiba Inu growth. One of them clearly is the interest of investors who are betting on the future of this cryptocurrency, but recently, cryptocurrency exchanges have also taken an interest in meme cryptocurrency.

About a month ago, Kraken, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, made a post on Twitter claiming that it would add support for Shiba Inu if the tweet they had posted managed to get 2,000 likes.

For such a large exchange and such a relevant cryptocurrency, it was to be expected that the stipulated figure would be exceeded. Within a few hours, Kraken’s tweet had garnered more than 41,000 likes. Making this the second most important tweet published by the Kraken Twitter account.

Another piece of data that validates the extent of Shiba Inu’s success is data from global conversations. According to this, it is estimated that conversations about this cryptocurrency have increased 16,000% during 2021 alone. The relevant thing is that this growth rate had not been registered before with another cryptocurrency.