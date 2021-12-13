Updated on Monday, December 13, 2021 – 18:51

Spain loses four positions in the Tax Competitiveness Index prepared by the IEE in 2021. It is already the 30th country out of 37 with the most damaging taxes for growth.

Spain is located in the 30th out of the 37 main OECD countries whose fiscal model is most detrimental to economic growth, according to a study carried out by the Institute of Economic Studies (IEE) and the Tax Foundation of the United States. The report produces the Fiscal Competitiveness Index (ICF), which measures the competitiveness of different nations based on their respective tax systems.

According to the authors, this index allows compare the design of tax regulations in developed economies, revealing which countries have a more reasonable and growth-enhancing system. In the ranking, our country fell four places compared to last year. This position will continue to worsen if it continues with continued tax increases, says the IEE.

However, there are countries of the European Union that are behind Spain in that classification, such as France, Poland and Italy, which is the last on the list.

With this argument, the economic think tank of CEOE affirms any increase in tax collection should be based on the increase in tax bases, promoting economic growth and the fight against tax fraud, rather than increasing the pressure on taxpayers who already bear a tax pressure comparable to or greater than that of neighboring countries.

The IEE bases this claim on what it calls regulatory fiscal pressure, measured as the tax burden that the design of the tax system introduces into the economies regardless of the collection it obtains and indicates that this year it has stood at 112.8 points -100 points is the EU average-, that is, 12.8% higher.

The report refutes the thesis so many times maintained by the Government and by the Minister of Finance, Mara Jess Montero, about what in Spain there is room to raise taxes because the fiscal pressure is lower than in the main neighboring countries. With data from the Tax Foundation, the IEE, affirms that in terms of collection on the Gross Domestic Product, the fiscal pressure in Spain represents 35.4% of the country’s total GDP. But since tax fraud amounts to 22% of GDP, only the remaining 78% actually bears the entire tax burden. Therefore, the effective fiscal pressure for those who contribute is 44.6%, similar to that of the whole of the EU “, according to the report.

In other words, if instead of only 78% of the activity participating in the tax contribution, the shadow economy could be reduced to contribute 87% of the activity – the average of the irregular economy in the EU is 13% -, tax collection could rise more than four points of GDP without the need to raise taxes.

The study also shows how the Tax collection from companies accounts for 31% of the total, a proportion much higher than the 25% average for the euro area: Corporate Tax presents a regulatory tax pressure 27.2% higher than the EU average, and 22% higher than the OECD average. To this is added that, according to the study authors, the Income Tax in Spain is already among the most progressive in the EUTherefore, a new modification of the structure of this tax may harm collection, rather than increase it.

Unlike the Executive, which maintains the need for a tax increase to increase public revenues and have more resources for social policy, the report emphasizes that Our challenge is to reduce the shadow economy to increase collection, which goes both to improve efficiency in the fight against tax fraud and to opt for more reasonable tax systems for taxpayers that increase the opportunity cost of operating in the black economy. It is a verifiable reality that the higher the tax rates of our taxes, the greater the risk of the appearance of the shadow economy, especially in times of economic crisis such as the current one.

For the institute, priority must be given to recovering the credibility and sustainability of our public finances, undertaking our major pending structural reform, that of optimizing the efficiency of public spending, and never through tax increases that compromise growth and, therefore, further budgetary consolidation. “

