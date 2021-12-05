12/05/2021

On at 18:49 CET

Alba Lopez

There are two matches alone, the one in the Cup against Leioa and this one in the League, but it seems that Francisco has washed the face of Elche. His arrival has stimulated players and fans after the dismissal of Fran Escribá and the victory against Cádiz allows the franjiverdes to take a breath in the fight for salvation. Fidel, Morente and Josan materialized the many people from Elche.

ELC

CAD

Elche

Edgar Badia; Palacios, Enzo Roco, Diego, Mojica; Tete Morente (Carrillo, 86 ‘), Marcone (Pere Milla, 65’), Mascarell, Fidel (Gumbau, 65 ‘); Lucas Pérez (Josan, 75 ‘), Boyé (Benedetto, 86’).

Cadiz

Ledesma; Akapo, Chust, Haroyan, Espino; Carcelén (Negredo, 68 ‘), Alex Fernández, Jonsson (Calderón, 81’), Perea; Nephew (Álvaro, 76 ‘), Lozano.

Goals

1-0 M. 12 Fidel, from a penalty. 2-0 M. 74 Morente. 2-1 M. 90 Álex Fernádez. 3-1 M. 92 Josan.

Referee

Muñiz Ruiz (Galician Committee). TA: Palacios (2 ‘), Enzo Roco (22’), Fidel (26 ‘), Marcone (28’), Diego González (70 ‘), Gumbau (80’) and Morente (83 ‘) / Haroyan (58’ ), Lozano (70 ‘) and Akapo (78’).

The difference in the first half was marked by the success of both teams heading into goal. The franjiverde was better to the points, but at the moment of truth Elche and Cádiz each had a penalty in favor. Fidel scored his, while Álex Fernández crashed his shot into the left post of Edgar Badia’s goal.

After a boring first half with drip football, the game grew after the break. And anything could happen. Because Fidel had the sentence for Elche in a frank header to Morente’s remote-controlled center from the right, and shortly after it was Choco Lozano who tripped over the crossbar.

In the end, what had to happen happened. Francisco’s team was making more merit and Morente He was in charge of translating that circumstance on the scoreboard after an extraordinary service from the newcomer Gumbau from the center of the field.

Happy start for Francisco, who faces the challenge of keeping the team in First for another season. The both of Alex Fernandez in the addition to the exit of a corner kick was an anecdote due to the quick response of Josan.