10/08/2021 at 11:09 PM CEST

Nico González made his debut for the Spanish Under-21 team in a frenzied match with alternatives that Luis de la Fuente won in the end. The FC Barcelona midfielder entered the La Cartuja grass in the 64th minute, when the clash was even at one, so he had half an hour and contributed to the win. Located in the pivot, Nico was solvent in the recovery and the pass and felt very comfortable in his debut.

Spain

Agirrezabala; Víctor Gómez, French (Nico, 64 ‘), Hugo Guillamón, Miranda; Winner (Víctor Chust, 64 ‘), Rodri (Raúl Moro, 46’), Turrientes (NIco Melamed, 74 ‘); Nico Williams (Fer Niño, 46 ​​’), Sergio Gómez and Abel Ruiz.

Slovakia

Krajcirik; Kovacic, Kosa, Nemcik, Mesik; Lavrincik (Svidersky, 80 ‘), Pokorny, Bernat (Lichy, 69’); Kapralik (Kmet, 69 ‘), Kadak (Galcik, 63’) and Goljan (Trusa, 62 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.19 Bernat; 1-1 M.58 Hugo Guillamón; 1-2 M.71 Lichy; 2-2 Sergio Gómez, from a penalty (79 ‘). 3-2 Miranda, from a penalty (87 ‘).

Referee

Kevin Clancy (Scotland). TA: Guillamón (37 ‘), Vencedor (41’), French (51 ‘), Melamed (84’) / Lavrincik (26 ‘), Kadak (43’), Kapralik (54 ‘), Trusa (63’), Krajcirik (79 ‘), Pokorny (92’).

Incidents

Match of the third day of group C qualifying for the Eurocup 2023 played at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

Slovakia surprised a Spain with a lot of news. La Rojita dominated and the first chances, but before 20 minutes, a very good deep pass from Gorjan caught La Rojita’s defensive system out of place and Bernat scored low. Despite the attempts, especially on the left wing with an insistent Sergio Gómez, Spain went to rest behind on the scoreboard.

Luis de la Fuente’s men continued to do so at the restart and Guillamón put his foot in the 58th minute from a Sergio Gómez free-kick to equalize. It seemed that the path of reaction was beginning, but Slovakia surprised again and the newcomer Lichy established the 1-2.

Key penalties

With Nico on the field of play, Spain finally settled down to definitively turn the scoreboard thanks to the transformation of two clear penalties. Both Sergio Gómez first and Miranda later executed them to perfection and a very suffered victory no longer escaped, but that keeps Spain U21 leader of their group with full: three wins in three games.