The Major League Baseball – MLB they do not stop leaving us curiosities and that of the player Terrance gore is one of them, since it is a unknown with three rings from World Series and poor records in the best baseball in the world.

After the crowning of the Atlanta Braves against the Houston Astros, several players who received a champion ring were announced and although we saw the names of Pablo Sandoval and Marcell Ozuna, also one of a complete stranger, a certain Terrance Gore , who with that, reached three rings in his career in Major League Baseball.

Who is Terrance Gore?

He is an American professional baseball outfielder born on June 8, 1991 in Macon, Georgia, United States, debuted in the Major Leagues in the season with the Kansas City Royals and although he has not been a star player, with brilliant numbers, He has what many want, not one, not two, a total of three World Series rings, a dream of every professional in this sport.

What’s more. The three rings of Gore’s Fall Classic make noise and are even more curious, because this player has a lifetime total of 102 games played in the MLB, less than a full season lasts in the best baseball in the world and that that he has eight experience campaigns, from 2014 to the recently completed 2021.

Teams with which he won the World Series

Kansas City Royals (2015): That year he played nine games in the regular season and two in the Playoffs, enough to qualify for his ring Los Angeles Dodgers (2020): With the Dodgers he played only two games in the short 60-game season , in the postseason he did not see action but he was part of the roster of 26, enough to have his ring. Atlanta Braves: In the recent season, he played with Atlanta only in the Playoffs and saw action in a single game, enough to put on his championship ring.

Rule

The rule in MLB is clear, a player who has been part of the roster of 26 players in any part of the season, if they are World Series champions, they can choose a ring, so this player’s is valid, maybe they are the poorest records, but it has three rings HAHAHA.

Numbers

Lifetime in MLB he has 67 at-bats, 15 hits, one RBI, no home runs, 32 runs scored and a .224 average. While in the postseason, he has only taken two at-bats, has three runs scored, no hits and his batting average is .000. AHHH, but it is good to say that he has between regular and Playoffs, he has 45 stolen bases.