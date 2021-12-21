

For good control of prediabetes and prevent it from turning into type 2 diabetes, it is essential to avoid the consumption of processed foods, red meat, cold cuts, alcohol and foods with a high glycemic index.

One of the most recurrent diagnoses today is prediabetes, the worst of all is that according to updated data: more than 30% of American adults are prediabetic and do not know it. For obvious reasons, it is an alarming diagnosis, it is a condition that is characterized by an abnormally high blood sugar (glucose) level, but not high enough to be classified as diabetes. Among its main causes are insulin resistance, lifestyle, little physical activity and a poor diet. For obvious reasons it is the precursor par excellence of type 2 diabetes, it is no secret to say that diet plays an important and determining role. Based on this, it is important to know in detail both which foods it is advisable to consume, but above all which ones it is imperative to avoid.

According to information released by the Mayo Clinic, people with prediabetes not only have an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. However, a diagnosis of prediabetes does not mean that you will definitely have type 2 diabetes. According to experts, the key is early intervention: bring your blood sugar level out of the prediabetes range.

How is diet related to prediabetes?

The reality is that they exist numerous factors that increase the risk of prediabetes. In principle it is known that genetics can play a role, especially if diabetes is hereditary. However, other factors play a more important role in the development of the disease, such as physical inactivity and being overweight. In prediabetes, sugar from food begins to build up in the bloodstream because insulin cannot easily move it into the cells.

Normally people tend to think that carbohydrates are the culprits of prediabetes, we have been considering them to be the bad guys in the story for years. But nevertheless, what really influences blood sugar is the amount and type of carbohydrates consumed. Therefore: a diet full of refined and processed carbohydrates that are quickly digested can cause higher spikes in blood sugar.

For most people with prediabetes, the body has a hard time lowering blood sugar levels after meals. Avoiding spikes in blood sugar by controlling carbohydrate intake can help. Another very important aspect is to monitor the consumption of calories, by consuming more than the body needs, they are stored in the form of fat. This can cause weight gain, in addition to specifically the body fat that accumulates around the abdomen, is related to insulin resistance. This in many cases explains why many people with prediabetes are also overweight.

What are the foods to avoid?

1. Pay special attention to the consumption of carbohydrates with a high glycemic index

The glycemic index is a commonly used tool to determine how a particular food can affect blood sugar. High GI foods will raise your blood sugar more quickly. While foods ranked lower on the scale have less effect on spike blood sugar. High fiber foods are low in GI. Processed, refined, and non-fiber and nutrient-free foods have a high GI index. Therefore refined carbohydrates figure prominently in foods with a higher glycemic load and are usually processed cereal products that are quickly digested in the stomach. Some examples are white bread, red potatoes, and white rice, along with soda and juice. The advice of the experts is overwhelming: Limit these foods whenever possible if you have prediabetes. On the contrary, bet on those that shine for their fiber content, such as: steel cut oats (not instant oats), whole wheat bread, non-starchy vegetables, such as carrots and green leafy vegetables, beans, sweet potato whole wheat, corn, pasta and rice.

2. Eliminate sugary drinks

There are no excuses for consuming sodas and sugary drinks, and they also trigger a long list of conditions that significantly deteriorate health. For more context: A single 12-ounce can of soda can contain 45 grams of carbohydrates. That number is the recommended carbohydrate serving for a meal for women with diabetes. Commercial sodas, juices, and beverages only offer empty calories that translate into fast-digesting carbohydrates. On the contrary, it is essential to ensure adequate hydration, water is the most recommended. And you can also consider consuming natural drinks such as herbal teas and tea.

3. Beware of alcohol

By now we all know that excessive and recurrent consumption of alcohol is one of the worst habits for health. Also, moderation is a healthy rule to live by in most cases. People with prediabetes should be especially careful with the consumption of alcoholic beverages in principle because it is an active trigger of dehydration and secondly, because some spirits and cocktails may contain high levels of sugar that can increase blood glucose. According to the Dietary Specifications for Americans: Women should only have one drink per day, while men should limit themselves to no more than two drinks per day. It is also just as important to be clear about the portions of the drinks, since it is key in controlling carbohydrates and calories:

– 1 bottle of beer (12 fluid ounces)

– 1 glass of wine (5 fluid ounces)

– 1 shot of distilled spirits, such as gin, vodka, or whiskey (1.5 fl oz)

Bet on drinking alcohol very cautiously, only on special occasions, and keep your drinks as simple as possible. Avoid adding juices, soda, sugary liquors, and syrups. Always accompany with a glass of water.

4. Avoid red and processed meats

This is one of the most relevant dietary recommendations for most chronic diseases, such as prediabetes, diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, obesity and certain types of cancer. The main reason is because they are foods high in saturated fat, which is often associated with an increased risk of weight gain and heart complications. In addition, processed meats such as sausages and hams, are products that in some cases They are usually very high in calories and above all they are high in fat and sodium. It is well known that excess sodium deteriorates health and in people with prediabetes increases the risk of hypertension and fluid retention. On the contrary, it is committed to the consumption of proteins of high biological value, such as lean white meat and eggs. The consumption of fatty fish is specifically recommended, since they are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

5. Eliminate processed products from your diet

For obvious reasons, all processed and ultra-processed foods should be left out of the diet of people with diabetes. Why? They are usually incredibly high in calories, fat, sodium, sugars, preservatives and have usually been stripped of all their nutritional value; especially of its fiber content. These foods encourage an unhealthy diet and lead to poor eating habits, in addition to promoting addiction to sugar. It is important that the diet is as natural and comprehensive as possible, avoid all types of industrial pastries, canned foods, commercial cereals, cookies, flavored yogurts, frozen and fast foods, sweets, desserts and sweetened beverages. On the contrary, it is committed to following the bases promoted by the Mediterranean diet, in which the consumption of abundant fruits and vegetables, seeds, legumes, whole grains, healthy fats, fish and shellfish is recommended.

