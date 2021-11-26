11/26/2021 at 08:58 CET

Teresa Dominguez

The alleged serial murderer accused of the violent deaths of Marta Calvo, Lady Marcela Vargas and Arliene Ramos and the attempted murders of eight other women, Jorge Ignacio PJ, appears this morning before the investigating judge and the rest of the parties in person in the cause to decide the extension of his provisional prison until the trial is held.

As Levante-EMV advanced, it is a necessary procedure since the criminal procedure law (Lecrim) establishes a maximum term of provisional imprisonment of two years, extendable for two more for complex cases in which, as in this case, the period of investigation prior to the holding of the oral hearing has not been completed, which in this case will be with a jury court for the type of crime charged to the accused and expected by the end of next year.

Refugee because he says he is afraid

Jorge Ignacio PJ has been deprived of liberty since his arrest, on December 4, 2019, after surrendering at dawn at the Civil Guard barracks in Carcaixent, so that on December 3, that first term of two years of provisional prison would expire. if the extension is not approved, something unthinkable given that the 37 crimes that the public and private accusations impute to him carry very high penalties associated – in the case of families, the reviewable permanent prison, the maximum allowed by the Spanish legal system -, for which in no case will be released before the trial.

The visit of this Friday will not only be the magistrate, the prosecutor and the rest of the parties in person -the three private accusations and the defense-, but also the investigated himself.

For this reason, Jorge Ignacio PJ was transferred at the end of last week from the Albocàsser prison, where he has been since the end of August after being changed jail by the General Secretariat of Penitentiary Institutions, to the Picassent prison, where he was He has been incarcerated since December 6, 2019. Since August, he has been living under protection, after being applied to article 75.2 of the penitentiary law, which allows him to live alone in one cell, because, he said, he was afraid of the other inmates.